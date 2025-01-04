Brenton Wood’s Cause of Death: How the Late Soul Singer Died

Brenton Wood (real name Alfred Jesse Smith) died in January 2025 following a long and prominent music career. Since the 1960s, Wood steadily climbed up the ranks as a solo artist and became known for his hit single “The Oogum Boogum Song.” Last year, he announced his Catch You on the Rebound: The Last Tour but had to pause it after he was taken to a hospital for an unknown reason, per Variety. Fans of the late musician wondered if Wood’s hospitalization was linked to his cause of death, but he was hospitalized nearly one year prior to his death.

Learn more about Wood’s life, career and death here.

Who Was Brenton Wood?

Wood was a soul singer and pianist recognized for his hit singles, “The Oogum Boogum Song,” “Gimme Little Sign” and “Baby You Got It.”

Since releasing “The Oogum Boogum Song,” Wood’s single was featured in multiple TV shows and films over the years, including The Umbrella Academy, Almost Famous and, most recently, Don’t Worry Darling.

Throughout his decades-long career, Wood released several studio albums until 2009: Oogum Boogum, Gimme Little Sign, Baby You Got It, Come Softly, Out of the Woodwork, Sweet Old School, Classic By Design,This Love Is for Real and Lord Hear My Prayer.

Brenton Wood’s Age When He Died

Wood was 83 years old when he died. He was born on July 26, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Eventually, Wood and his family moved to San Pedro, California, followed by Compton.

What Was Brenton Wood’s Cause of Death?

Wood died from natural causes, his manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, told Variety on January 3, 2025. The late musician was surrounded by his loved ones. Gallegos also told the outlet that Wood’s last words to his fans were, “Catch you on the rebound,” which is a reference to his 1967 single of the same title.

What Was Brenton Wood’s Net Worth?

Wood’s net worth stood in the millions of dollars, according to several outlets. His exact net worth is unclear.