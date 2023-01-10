Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend Jeanne Moore: Everything To Know About Their Relationship, Plus His Previous Marriage

Brendan Fraser is currently dating Jeanne Moore.

Jeanne is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist.

Brendan was previously married to actress Afton Smith, who is the mother of his three sons.

Brendan Fraser, 54, is having a moment in Hollywood right now. The Mummy star received a Golden Globe nomination and is building up major Oscar buzz for his performance as a depressed and obese man in The Whale. Brendan’s been on this incredible comeback journey with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore by his side. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, where Brendan received a 6-minute standing ovation from the audience after they screened the movie.

Jeanne is Brendan’s first public girlfriend since his divorce from actress Afton Smith, 55. Brendan and Afton share three sons, who all have a close bond with their famous dad. Keep reading to learn more about Brendan’s relationship with Jeanne, and his former marriage to Afton.

Who Is Jeanne Moore?

Jeanne Moore is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist based in both Los Angeles and New York. She runs her own business, Jeanne Makes You Up, which she promotes on her Instagram. She does hair/makeup for weddings and is also “certified and well trained” in Special Effects Makeup, including disguising prosthetics, according to the website. Jeanne’s LinkedIn states that she learned makeup at the April Love Academy. She also previously worked in production and directing in small-scale film projects and music videos, her LinkedIn reveals. Jeanne has worked with celebrities like Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond, according to US Weekly.

Jeanne’s Relationship With Brendan Fraser

Brendan and Jeanne are private about their relationship. They haven’t revealed how they met or when they started dating. Their first public appearance together was at the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2022. The following month, the couple stepped out together for the BFI London Film Festival, where Brendan received another standing ovation from the crowd. Brendan and Jeanne’s next red carpet appearance was at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, on January 5. Jeanne stunned in a navy blue dress and black heels, while Brendan looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit with a black bowtie and black shoes. Jeanne proudly supported Brendan as he received the Spotlight Award for his role in The Whale.

Who Is Afton Smith?

Brendan’s ex-wife, Afton Smith, is a former actress turned writer. According to her IMDb, Afton is from Northport, Long Island, and began her acting career with a minor role in the 1987 film Less than Zero. She went on to snag roles in the movies Pyrates, Fried Green Tomatoes, Reality Bites, and A Reason to Believe. After meeting Brendan in 1993, she appeared in George of the Jungle with him, as a friend of Ursula (played by Leslie Mann). Afton eventually quit acting and published a book in 2004 called Hollywood Picks the Classics: A Guide for the Beginner & the Aficionado, about classic movies from the Golden Age of film. In 2011, Afton published the children’s book Point to Happy, for children on the autism spectrum like her and Brendan’s son Griffin.

Afton’s Marriage To Brendan Fraser

Brendan and Afton reportedly met in July 1993 at a barbecue at Winona Ryder‘s house. They got married on September 27, 1998, and welcomed three sons: Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16. In 2018, Brendan told GQ that Griffin is “rated on the autism spectrum.” The actor also said, “Um, and so he needs extra love in the world, and he gets it. And his brothers, ever since they were small, one was always the spokesperson, and the other was the enforcer.”

After nine years of marriage, Brendan’s publicist announced that the actor and Afton were divorcing in 2007. The divorce was finalized two years later, after Brendan was reportedly ordered to pay $50,000/month in alimony and $25,000/month in child support. But in 2011, Brendan petitioned with the courts for a reduction on his alimony payments and claimed that he couldn’t afford it, according to Radar Online. Afton later reportedly accused Brendan of fraud and alleged that he was hiding assets from his movies.

Brendan and Afton currently share custody of their children. Brendan told GQ in 2018 that his sons live with their mother in Greenwich, Connecticut, a short distance from his home in Bedford, New York. “They’re here all the time,” he said.