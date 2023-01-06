Brendan Fraser Joined By Partner Jeanne Moore At Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala: Photos

Brendan Fraser, 54, was joined by his girlfriend Jeanne Moore at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, where he was honored for his Oscar-worthy performance in The Whale. Brendan and Jeanne have walked several red carpets together over the past few months, including the one held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5. Brendan cozied up next to his girlfriend, who is a professional makeup artist, as they showed off their love to the public.

The Mummy star looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit with a black bowtie and black shoes. He also wore a pair of black-rimmed eyeglasses. Jeanne looked gorgeous on the carpet in a navy blue dress and black heels. She rocked gold hoop earrings and let her blonde hair down for the pictures.

Brendan received the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his leading role as a depressed and obese man in The Whale. Brendan stars in the Darren Aronofsky feature with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who plays his on-screen estranged daughter. Brendan is receiving major Oscar buzz for his performance.

Brendan’s walked many red carpets to promote The Whale, and many times Jeanne has been by his side. Jeanne was first seen supporting her man at the Venice Film Festival in September, where he received a 6-minute standing ovation from the audience. The following month, the couple stepped out together for the BFI London Film Festival, where Brendan received another standing ovation from the crowd.

The Whale is the first film Brendan is starring in since 2013’s Breakout. He retreated from the spotlight after accusing HFPA president Philip Berk of allegedly sexually assaulting him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Although Brendan’s nominated for a Golden Globe this year, he’s confirmed that he won’t attend the event because of the alleged incident.