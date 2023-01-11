‘House Of The Dragon’s Two Rhaenyras Reunite For a Giggly Appearance At The Golden Globes

One of the sweetest moments during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards came when House of the Dragon won for Best Drama TV Series on Tuesday, January 11. Actors Milly Alcock, 22, and Emma D’Arcy, 30, who both play Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages on the hit fantasy show, hugged on stage and shared a laugh as they celebrated the win.

House of the Dragon wins the award for Best Drama Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/7cqF8cqQTs — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Emma and Milly joined series director Miguel Sapochnik as he gave a touching acceptance speech for the show, including thanks to HBO for allowing them to undertake the Game of Thrones spin-off. He included a major nod to the stars of the show. “Can I have a hand of applause for these amazing actors? We had an amazing cast. Absolutely stunning. I don’t know what else to say. They were great,” he said.

After the actors came on stage, Milly quickly ran over to Emma and wrapped her arms around her co-star. As Miguel gave his moving speech, Milly was seen giggling as Emma had an arm around her off to the side, clearly very excited about the win. Emma rocked a black suit for the occasion, and Emma sported a plunging black gown with silver designs all over it.

Besides House of the Dragon’s win, Emma, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was also nominated for Best Actress, and they opened up about what the recognition meant in an interview with E! News. “When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they told the outlet. “It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic.”

The Game of Thrones spin-off beat other major shows, including Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, and Severance for the category. Unfortunately, Emma did not win the Best Actress award. Instead it went to Zendaya for her role in Euphoria.