Brad Pitt’s Mom: All About the Late Jane Etta Pitt After She Died in 2025

Brad Pitt and his whole family lost his late mother, Jane Etta Pitt, in August 2025, and the family is mourning her death. The actor has famously brought his mom to red carpet events and premieres throughout his career, and his niece, Sydney Pitt, was the one to break the news about Jane’s passing.

“My sweet Grammy, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Sydney wrote in an Instagram post. “She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don’t know how we move forward without her.”

Sydney added that her Grammy “had the biggest heart” and “cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.” She concluded her tribute to Jane by adding, “We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us.”

Learn about Jane and her family here.

Who Are Brad Pitt’s Mom & Dad?

Brad was raised by his mom, Jane, and dad, William Alvin Pitt, in Oklahoma and Missouri. William is still alive today, but Jane died at the age of 84 in August 2025.

During Brad’s childhood, William worked as the proprietor of a trucking company, while Jane was a school counselor.

How Did Jane Etta Pitt Die? Her Cause of Death

Jane’s exact cause of death is still unknown at the time of publication, but she was 84 years old when she died. It’s unclear if she was battling an illness toward the end of her life or if she died of natural causes.

Just two months prior to Jane’s death, Brad gave her a sweet shout-out while promoting his F1 movie in June 2025. As seen in an interview with Today, the Hollywood A-lister said, “I gotta say ‘hi’ to my mom because she watches you every morning,” he told host Savannah Guthrie.

“To Jane Pitt,” Brad said before blowing a kiss and waving to the camera.

Does Brad Pitt Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Jane raised her son Brad alongside her other son, Doug Pitt, and daughter Julie Neal (née Pitt).