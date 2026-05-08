Bonnie Tyler’s Health: Updates After She Was Placed in Medically Induced Coma

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Fans of Bonnie Tyler are expressing concern after reports revealed the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer was placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery in Portugal. “Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please,” her manager Matt Davis told Entertainment Weekly. “We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, known for hits like “Holding Out for a Hero” and “It’s a Heartache,” has remained active in music and touring well into her 70s, making the sudden health scare especially shocking for longtime fans. While her team has said the surgery itself was successful, Tyler remains hospitalized as she recovers.

Learn more about Tyler’s health and the latest updates on her condition.

What Happened to Bonnie Tyler ? Why Was She Placed in a Coma

Tyler was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in May 2026. Initially, her team shared that the operation had been successful and that she was recovering.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” a statement published to her websiteon May 6, 2026, read.”The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

However, one day later, Tyler’s representatives confirmed that doctors had placed the singer in a medically induced coma to help aid her recovery while she remained under intensive medical supervision.

How Is Bonnie Tyler ’s Health Now?

As of May 8, 2026, Tyler remains hospitalized in Portugal while recovering from surgery. Her manager said the medically induced coma was intended to help stabilize her condition and support the recovery process after the emergency operation.

Her team has also asked for privacy while she continues treatment.

Before her hospitalization, Tyler had still been actively performing and preparing for a 2026 European tour, with scheduled appearances in Malta and Germany later this month.

Has Bonnie Tyler Had Health Issues Before?

Tyler has dealt with several health issues over the years, most notably problems involving her voice. In the 1970s, she underwent surgery to remove vocal nodules, and complications during recovery permanently altered her voice, ultimately contributing to the raspy sound that became her trademark.

In more recent years, Tyler has spoken openly about occasional knee pain and aging-related health concerns but continued touring and performing regularly into her 70s.