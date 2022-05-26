Bobby Brown’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 7 Children

Bobby Brown has been one of the most innovative songwriters of all time. From his career beginnings with New Edition to his solo work, which earned him Grammys and Billboard hits, he’s been incredibly influential with hits like “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative.”

While Bobby’s had a hugely successful music career, his personal life has also garnered much media attention, including his relationship and marriage to late R&B legend Whitney Houston. Their personal issues, including substance use and allegations of battery, made headlines. When the “I Will Always Love You” singer died in 2012, Bobby was clearly saddened by her passing.

Throughout his life, Bobby has fathered 7 children with different women. Find out everything you need to know about all of his kids here.

Landon Brown

Bobby had his eldest son Landon, 35, in 1986 with Melika Williams Payne. Bobby and Melika split up when Landon was very young. The singer was only 17-years-old when Landon was born. Landon opened up about growing up around his famous dad as well as his great experiences in an interview with VladTV. “He came to pick me up all the time, take me around the world,” he said, while also admitting that he was emulating his dad as a singer and dancer.

Landon seems to have followed in his dad’s footsteps a little bit and begun a music career. He released his debut single “Again” in 2021. He’s also dabbled in the movie industry, working on a few different projects. He worked in the sound department for the 2018 short film The Nightmare Pill as well as assistant directing the 2011 short Post Script, per IMDb.

La’Princia Brown

Throughout the 1980s, Bobby had an on-and-off relationship with Kim Ward. She gave birth to the singer’s oldest daughter La’Princia, 33, in 1989. While it’s not clear what La’Princia does for a living, she does occasionally post photos of herself spending time with her family (including pictures of her dad and siblings) to her Instagram. She also used to write about her life experiences on the blog Saving Princie, but she hasn’t shared a new post since 2018. She explained that she was looking to inspire others in her writing. “After many years of barely getting by mentally and emotionally I’m trying to save myself by sharing my life and my life’s passions. Through writing, cooking, music, movies, d.i.y projects and more, I’ve thankfully found the will to persevere and thrive. I hope to build a life where I can share my passion, gain confidence and relate to others in the process,” she explained on the blog’s About page.

La’Princia got married in August 2021 to podcaster Eddie Ray. She posted tons of cute photos from her wedding day, including sweet pictures with her family to her Instagram, shortly after tying the knot.

Bobby Brown Jr.

Kim gave birth to the pair’s son Bobby Brown Jr. in 1991. Bobby Jr. was born shortly after his dad proposed to Whitney Houston. Bobby Jr. really took after his dad and was an aspiring musician. Unfortunately, the singer’s son passed away at age 28 in November 2020. His death was revealed to have been caused by an accidental overdose after mixing alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. After learning of the accidental overdose, Bobby spoke about the addiction epidemic to TMZ. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes,” he said.

Bobbi Kristina Brown

After the relationship with Kim ended, Bobby married Whitney in 1992. Throughout their marriage, the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer suffered multiple miscarriages, including one in 1992 when on-set for The Bodyguard, per Vanity Fair, and another in 1994, per The Associated Press. Despite the personal tragedies, Whitney gave birth to her only daughter Bobbi Kristina in 1993. Bobbi shared her mom’s love of music, and she performed on some of her songs, offering vocals or occasional spoken parts including 1998’s “My Love Is Your Love.” After her mom’s death in 2012, Bobbi also began an acting career, with a small role on the TV show For Better or Worse.

Bobbi went into a coma in 2015 at age 22, after she was found face down in a bathtub, and she succumbed to Lobar Pneumonia six months later. She was found to have ingested drugs before she was found in the bathtub. Bobby has spoken about his daughter’s death, and he’s shared that he suspects that her boyfriend at the time Nick Gordon may have had a hand in her passing. Nick died in 2020 of a heroin overdose. Five years after Bobbi’s death, her dad wrote a touching tribute to her. “There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl. You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cassius Brown

After his split from Whitney in 2007, Bobby began a relationship with Alicia Etheredge. The pair welcomed their first son Cassius, 12, in 2009. While Cassius is still young, it seems he’s already a natural performer. His mom regularly posts photos of the young man on her social media, and in March 2022, she shared a picture of him in front of a comedy club and raved about his “natural ability” and said that he “killed it.”

Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown

After Cassius was born, Bobby and Alicia tied the knot in 2012, and they’ve been married ever since. The pair had their first daughter Bodhi, 6, in 2015. Like her older brother, Alicia has regularly posted photos of the family having outings and taking part in fun activities with Bodhi.

Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown

Shortly after Bodhi, Bobby and Alicia welcomed their third child and the singer’s youngest daughter Hendrix, 5, in 2016. As with her two older siblings, Alicia shares all the fun times that Hendrix has with her family. One of the families go-to bonding experiences is watching The Masked Singer every week, as Bobby revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview in April 2021. My kids, myself, and my wife sit every Wednesday and we watch The Masked Singer,” he said. “It’s part of our Wednesday night television time. I just felt that I could surprise my kids by being one of the people in the costume.”