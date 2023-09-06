Bob Barker’s Funeral: Here’s Why The ‘Price Is Right’ Host Won’t Have A Formal Memorial

Image Credit: Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

Bob Barker was a famous TV host most known for his work on The Price Is Right.

He died on Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 99.

The cause of death was revealed to be due to Alzheimer’s disease, per his death certificate released on Sept. 5, 2023.

Bob Barker became a household name decades ago for his work on The Price Is Right, and now many are mourning his passing. The late game show host died on Aug. 26, 2023, as first reported by TMZ. Bob, who died at the age of 99, first joined the hit game show in 1972 and went on to host the show until he retired in 2007. Some of his other work included hosting Truth or Consequences, That’s My Line, and more.

He is survived by his longtime partner Nancy Burnet, 79, who released a statement on his passing to the TODAY show at the time of death. “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” she told the outlet. “We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.” Amid his passing, learn all about the funeral arrangements and how Bob will be honored following his death, below.

Bob Barker’s Funeral Details

Although many hoped to honor Bob at a public funeral following his death, his rep confirmed to ET, that a traditional memorial service will not be held. Bob’s rep, Roger Neal, told the outlet that it was the late A-lister’s choice to opt out of having a funeral or memorial service. His rep also revealed that Bob will be “laid to rest” alongside his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. Meanwhile, ABC7 reported on Sept. 5, that his remains will be “interred” at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Sept. 13.

Bob Barker’s Death

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

The Los Angeles native’s death was confirmed by his rep on Aug. 26, 2023, as he confirmed the news to multiple outlets. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” his statement to ET read at the time. The rep worked alongside Bob as his publicist from 1987 to 1994, and once more in 2020.

Initially, it was revealed that Bob died of “natural causes,” however, his official death certificate revealed his cause of death was due to Alzheimer’s disease. Although he never discussed his illness publicly, TMZ reported that his death came “years” after his Alzheimer’s began. Bob reportedly died in his sleep.

Celebrities React To Bob Barker’s Death

Soon after news of Bob’s passing broke, many celebrities reacted to his death, including his Price Is Right successor, Drew Carey. “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Drew posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 26. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”

More so, Drew spoke about Bob during the Aug. 27 episode of the game show. “Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting The Price Is Right,” he said amid the emotional tribute. “So, it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.”

Another A-lister to react to Bob’s passing included Murder Mystery star, Adam Sandler, who took to Instagram on the day of his death to mourn him. “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day,” Adam captioned the post. “Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”