‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Image Credit: SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

Bob Barker’s cause of death was reportedly due to Alzheimer’s disease, according to TMZ. Per his death certificate, which was obtained by the outlet, the former host of The Price Is Right died after battling the disease for “years.”

However, Bob never publicly confirmed that he was living with the illness. The late television personality died on August 26 in his sleep. He was 99 years old.

The day after Bob’s death, his Price Is Right successor, Drew Carey, paid tribute to him during an emotional episode.

“Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting The Price Is Right,” Drew said during the August 27 episode. “So, it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.”

After noting that Bob was a “legend,” Drew emphasized that the term “couldn’t be more appropriate when you think about Bob’s time on The Price Is Right.”

Throughout the episode, the daytime show featured an hour of Bob’s most memorable achievements on television.

“Bob celebrated more milestones on the show than we can count,” Drew added. “The thousands of episodes, becoming the longest running game show in television history, celebrating his 50 years in television and so many more.”

The former television host previously suffered from several medical scares. In October 2018, Bob experienced excruciating back pain and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. The brief hospitalization was reported to have been a result from a severe fall two years prior. In addition to this, Bob experienced a frightening fall at home in October 2015. His head hit the concrete at the time, and he was hospitalized. Nevertheless, he was released from the hospital later that day.

Bob is remembered for his multiple accolades in the television industry, having won 19 Emmy Awards. Not only that, but he was also an avid advocate for animals.