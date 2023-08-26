Bob Barker Dead: ‘Price Is Right’ Host Sadly Passes Away At 99

Bob Barker’s long and storied life sadly came to an end. The longtime game show host died at the age of 99, TMZ reported on Saturday, Aug. 26 via Bob’s rep. The rep told the outlet that the death was as a result of “natural causes.” HollywoodLife has also reached out for comment.

The longtime The Price is Right host had a health scare on Oct. 22, 2018, when he suffered from severe back pain and was rushed by paramedics from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars Sinai Medical Center. It’s believed that the condition was related to a nasty fall that Bob suffered in June of 2016, when he took a spill in his bathroom that caused a slight head injury. He also suffered a bad fall at his home in Oct. of 2015, when he hit his head on concrete. He made trips to the hospital after both incidents.

Although his life has come to an end, Bob lived an amazing 99 years. After serving as a fighter pilot in World War II, he began his own radio show in Burbank, California from 1950-1956, which preceded his career as a game show host. From 1956-1974, he hosted Truth Or Consequence, which is where his signature sign-off- salute originated. He hosted a few short-lived series after that before finally finding his home on CBS’ The Price Is Right in 1972. Bob is forever known as the face of the program, and even took over the executive producer role in 1988. He left the show in 2007, but has made several guest appearances since.

Because of his longtime career in game show television, Bob holds records for longevity in TV — he held a weekday TV job continuously for 51 years, which is longer than anyone else. He also holds the record of being the oldest man to host a regularly-scheduled game show and has 19 Emmy Awards, 14 of which are for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Bob has also fought hard through illness and injury during his long life, and it’s no surprise he’s lived so long. He’s survived a stroke and has had to undergo prostate surgery, as well as a carotid endarterectomy to remove a blockage in an artery. When he fell and cut his head open on the sidewalk at 91 years old, he was released from the hospital the very same day! Definitely a fighter.

Our thoughts are with Bob’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.