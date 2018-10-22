Bob Barker, 94, Rushed To The Hospital After Health Scare At Home: Is The Former ‘Price Is Right’ Host OK?

Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital after waking up with severe back pain. Here’s what we know about his condition.

We hope he’s OK! Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital, after paramedics arrived at his Hollywood Hills home at 1pm after a call from the residence saying that he was experiencing a lot of back pain, according to TMZ. While responsive, he was still brought to Cedars-Sinai’s emergency room. Bob’s manager revealed that he woke up with pain in his lower back and that rather than risking transferring him over themselves, his family called 911 to have medical professionals take him there.

Since being taken to the hospital, Bob’s manager William Prappas told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his current condition. “The TMZ report is accurate though it’s not a major flare up,” William said. “Bob was in the hospital last week and has been resting at home recovering… He was in a bit of pain with his back injury and we thought it was best to get with his doctors at Cedars and he was taken by ambulance because it’s easier to move him that way. He’s there, he’s awake and alert, and he’s resting, and we’re waiting to see what the next steps are as he’s recovering and resting. It’s all a back-related issue. There’s nothing to suggest otherwise at this point (back problems only) and I expect a recovery. It’s going to take some time. He’s 94.”

Last summer, Bob was at the center of a wild death hoax. Not only was the death hoax inaccurate, it was based on a false report that was published all the way back in 2016. Meanwhile, back in 2015, Bob had another scary trip to the emergency room after taking a nasty spill. Suffering a bad head injury from his fall, Bob had just been taking a walk when he tripped and hit his noggin on the concrete.

However, just a day after his tumble, Bob was released from the hospital just like new. “He is resting at home and doing okay,” Bob’s rep told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He works out every day and is disappointed that he’ll have to take a little break until he heals.” We hope he makes a full recovery again!

