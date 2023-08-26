Bob Barker Remembered By Longtime Girlfriend Nancy Burnet: ‘So Proud’

Bob Barker‘s longtime partner Nancy Burnet has spoken out after the death of the game show host at the age of 99. “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” Nancy said to The Today Show. “We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed,” she added.

Nancy and Bob have been together since meeting in 1983 at an animal shelter — following the death of his wife — quickly forming a bond over their shared passion for animal advocacy. The Price Is Right host wrote that he thought Nancy was “one great-looking lady” in his 2009 memoir. “The day was drawing to a close, so I didn’t have time to waste,” he penned. “I went over to her, introduced myself, and explained that I was trying to find a good home for the dog I had on the leash. Then I asked her if she was married or single,” he added. The two joined forces for the next several decades as they protested for animal rights, including use of furs.

Bob’s death was sadly confirmed via his rep to Page Six on Saturday, August 26. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” they said in the statement. The TV legend hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007, when he retired.

He was succeeded by comedian Drew Carey, who also paid tribute to Bob with his own statement. “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Drew posted to X (formerly Twitter) on August 26. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you,” the 65-year-old comedian added with a red heart.