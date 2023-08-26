Adam Sandler, Tom Bergeron & More Stars Mourn Bob Barker After His Death At 99

Millions are mourning the death of Bob Barker after longtime game show host passed away at the age of 99. Shortly after Barker’s rep confirmed his death to TMZ, tribute began pouring in from Bob from celebrities like Adam Sandler, fellow host Tom Bergeron, his successor on The Price Is Right, Drew Carey, and many, many more. See the messages below.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler shared several snaps of himself with Bob over the years, including one of the two chatting while Bob was in a hospital bed for a sketch that ran during fundraiser Night Of Too Many Stars. “The man. The myth. The best,” the 50 First Dates actor wrote in his tribute.

“Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know!” he added. “Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!” he also said.

The two also worked together on 1996’s Happy Gilmore, where Bob has a memorable cameo as the two get into an altercation on a golf course.

Drew Carey

Drew Carey, who succeeded Bob as host of The Price Is Right, shared an emotional tribute for the television legend. “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Drew posted to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after news of the death broke. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you,” the comedian, 65, also wrote with a red heart.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

Tom Bergeron

Fellow talk show host Tom Bergeron paid tribute to Bob, who paved the way for those in his generation to follow suit. “On weekends, when we’d shoot Hollywood Squares on the same stage where @therealpriceisright shot on weekdays, I used his dressing room,” Tom shared of their unknown connection via Instagram. “When he retired I interviewed him for @goodmorningamerica. When I asked him to read the manuscript of my book, he offered to write a blurb for it. Many thanks, Bob. Rest in peace,” the former Dancing With The Stars host also said.

Rob Schneider

SNL actor and comedian Rob Schneider took to social media to remember Bob. “One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!’,” he recalled, referencing Bob’s scene in Happy Gilmore with Adam. “This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious! God bless you, Bob,” he wrote, sharing a clip of the infamous scene.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Diane Warren

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren shared a sweet photo of Bob snuggling with a rabbit — fitting for his lifelong advocacy for animal rights. “Bob Barker I have a feeling U were meet by an army of animal angels. Because U were their angel on earth,” she wrote with plenty of animal emojis.