Billy Joel’s Health: What Is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Billy Joel broke fans’ hearts in May 2025 when he announced a concerning health update: his diagnosis with a condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which has impacted his ability to perform. As a result of this condition, Billy had to cancel all upcoming 2025 concerts in New York City, New Orleans, Toronto, Santa Clara, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C. and Liverpool.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Billy said in a statement, which was shared to his Instagram account.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the facts we know so far about Billy’s condition and his overall health below.

Billy Joel’s Health

According to the statement shared to Billy’s Instagram in May 2025, his NPH condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

What Is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition that occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside a person’s skull and presses on the brain, according to Cleveland Clinic. According to the website, NPH mostly affects adults who are over 65 years old.

Cleveland Clinic notes that treatment for NPH requires surgery to implant a shunt to drain any excess fluid from the inside of a patient’s skull.

Despite the difficulties that NPH comes with, it’s usually treatable and even reversible, per Cleveland Clinic. symptoms of NPH can often appear the same as dementia.

How Old Is Billy Joel?

Billy is currently 69 years old.

How Is Billy Joel Doing Now?

It’s unclear how Billy is holding up since he just made the announcement about his diagnosis and tour cancelation.