Bill Ritter’s Alzheimer’s Disease Battle: Updates on the Former WABC Anchor’s Health

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Bill Ritter, a familiar face to New York television viewers for nearly three decades, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and is stepping away from his anchoring duties at WABC. The longtime Eyewitness News anchor announced the news during a June 12, 2026, broadcast, sharing that he had been experiencing symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis.

Three days later, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Ritter explained why he chose to go public with his condition, saying, “I figured I owed it to the viewers to be honest about this.” He is now focused on treatment, family and raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

Learn more about Ritter and the latest updates on his health below.

Who Is Bill Ritter?

Ritter is a veteran television journalist best known for his long career at WABC-TV in New York City. He joined the station in 1998 and became a fixture on Eyewitness News, anchoring the station’s 11 p.m. newscast and later the 6 p.m. broadcast.

Over nearly three decades, Ritter covered major local, national and international stories and also contributed to ABC News programs, including 20/20. He became one of the most recognizable news personalities in the New York media market.

Why Did Bill Ritter Leave WABC?

Ritter stepped away from his anchoring duties after being diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. He announced the news during a June 12, 2026, broadcast of Eyewitness News, explaining that he wanted to focus on his health while he is still able to enjoy time with his family. “There is no guarantee here, because there’s no cure yet for Alzheimer’s,” he said. “So, unless someone finds an amazing cure and really soon, tonight will be the last newscast I anchor. ”

Although he is retiring from daily anchoring, Ritter has said he plans to remain involved with WABC and ABC News by reporting on Alzheimer’s disease and helping raise awareness about the condition.

What Is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder and the most common cause of dementia. The condition affects memory, thinking and behavior as brain cells become damaged over time. Early symptoms often include difficulty remembering names, conversations or recent events, while more advanced stages can affect communication, decision-making and daily activities. Although treatments can help manage symptoms and slow progression, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

How Is Bill Ritter’s Health Now?

Ritter has said he is receiving treatment for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and remains optimistic about his future. During a June 2026 appearance on Good Morning America, he revealed that he first noticed symptoms about two years before his diagnosis, including trouble remembering names and places. He initially attributed the changes to stress and a demanding work schedule before seeking medical testing.

Ritter has said his treatment is helping keep the disease “at bay” and that he intends to use his platform to advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness and research. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he has expressed gratitude for the support of his family, colleagues and viewers.