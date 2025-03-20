Bill Chisholm’s Net Worth: His 2025 Fortune Amid Celtics Purchase

Image Credit: Getty Images

William “Bill” Chisholm led a private group that successfully bought the NBA’s Boston Celtics in a billion-dollar investment. The purchase is currently the highest amount ever paid for a North American sports team in history. As Celtics fans learn more about Chisholm, many are wondering how much money the businessman has to make such a whopping purchase. Below, find out what Chisholm’s net worth is and how much his group paid to buy the Celtics.

Who is Bill Chisholm?

Chisholm is a businessman and the co-founder and chief investment officer of Symphony Technology Group. Before he found success, the Dartmouth College graduate played on the soccer team of his alma mater, according to The Boston Globe. He later attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he received his MBA.

Per a March 2025 press release, Chisholm is a “die-hard Celtics fan.”

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” he said. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country.”

Chisholm added, “I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge. My partners and I have immense respect for Wyc, the entire Grousbeck family and their indelible contributions to the Celtics organization over the last 23 years. We look forward to learning from Wyc and partnering with Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and the talented team and staff to build upon their success as we work to bring more championships home to Boston.”

This is March pic.twitter.com/b2xlBCyhnb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2025

Bill Chisholm’s Net Worth

Chisholm’s exact net worth is still unclear. However, multiple outlets reported that he has billions of dollars worth of assets as of March 2025.

Although his net worth isn’t publicly known, Chisholm’s Symphony Technology Group reportedly has more than $10 billion in assets.

How to Calculate Net Worth

A person’s net worth is determined by calculating their assets — which could be a home, a car, retirement savings accounts, stocks and bonds — and subtracting everything they owe, such as credit card debt, loans and mortgages.

How Much Did Bill Chisholm Buy the Celtics for?

According to the March 2025 press release, Chisholm’s investor group bought the Celtics for $6.1 billion.