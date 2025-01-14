‘Big Daddy 2’: Is the Movie Sequel Really Coming Out?

Among the movies that put Adam Sandler on the map in the 1990s is a comedic crowd-pleaser called Big Daddy, released in 1999. Somewhere between a buddy comedy and a sendup of irresponsible would-be fathers, the movie was largely rejected by movie critics but still financially successful — according to Box Office Mojo, it ultimately raked in nearly $235,000,000 worldwide over a budget of just over $34,000,000.

25 years later, rumors have emerged that a sequel to the hit dramedy could be on the horizon. HollywoodLife has the details on the potential follow-up to the raucous comedy below.

What is ‘Big Daddy’ About?

Big Daddy centers around law school graduate and New York bachelor Sonny Kofax (Sandler) who can’t seem to take responsibility to save his own life. Annoyed by his lack of initiative and inability to grow up, his girlfriend Vanessa (Kristy Swanson) leaves him. In response, Sonny decides to become a foster father of sorts to a rowdy five-year-old boy, Julian, (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) in order to impress her and lure her back. Things obviously don’t go as planned, Sonny becomes attached to Julian, and mayhem ensues — with Sonny ultimately reassessing his priorities in love and life.

Can I Stream ‘Big Daddy’ Anywhere?

According to JustWatch, you can stream the original Big Daddy via AppleTV, AppleTV+ or Fandango at Home. You can also stream via Fubo, but you’ll need to do it pronto — the movie leaves the platform tomorrow (Wednesday, January 15, 2025.)

Is There Really a ‘Big Daddy 2’ Coming Out?

A fanfic poster shared to Facebook on January 12, 2025 had fans wildly speculating about the possibility of a Big Daddy 2. In the image, Sandler and Cole Sprouse, now a young adult, stand together in front of the New York skyline. “BIG DADDY 2!!! SONNY AND FRANKENSTEIN!!!” the Facebook caption read.

“Big Daddy 2 is here, and the laughs are bigger than ever. Cole Sprouse stars as Julian, now a new dad navigating life after tragedy, with Adam Sandler’s Sonny stepping in once again as the ultimate father figure. With baby hijinks, heartfelt moments, and hilarious clashes between Sonny and Joey Lauren Adams’ Layla, this unforgettable comedy hits cinemas in July 2025—don’t miss it.”

Unfortunately for fans, according to Comingsoon.net, the poster has been confirmed a fake — it was shared on a page that features faux promo materials for movies that never were and won’t be. However, it’s not all bad news for Sandler enthusiasts — Happy Gilmore 2 is legitimately slated to hit streaming service Netflix in November 0f 2025.