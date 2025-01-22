Biden’s Letter to Trump: What Was in It?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has been sworn into office, making history as not only the 45th president of the United States but now also the 47th president. His inauguration followed the conclusion of Joe Biden’s term as the 46th president in January 2025. During his inaugural speech, as quoted on the White House website, Trump declared, “We will stand bravely, we will live proudly, we will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun.”

Leading up to the inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump was greeted by Biden, who accompanied him in a car ride to the U.S. Capitol, where the event took place. The two walked into the historic building together, and Biden, at 82 years old, took in his final moments as president. Before departing, he wrote a letter to President Trump. What did the letter say? Keep reading to find out.

What Did Biden Write in His Letter to Trump?

According to ABC News, Biden’s letter to Trump, read aloud on Fox News, consisted of two heartfelt paragraphs, “As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people – and people around the world – look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.”

Biden concluded with, “May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.”

What Did Barron Trump Say to Biden at the Inauguration?

It is unclear what Barron Trump said to former President Biden, but he was seen shaking Biden’s hand and whispering something to him during the event.

Did Biden Pardon His Entire Family?

As Biden’s presidency came to an end, he used his final days in office to pardon five family members. In a statement reported by ABC News, he explained, “My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.” Biden added,”Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

Biden continued, “That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden.”

He clarified, “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”