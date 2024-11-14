‘Better Man’ Movie Starring Robbie Wiliams: Release Date, Trailer & More

Image Credit: WireImage

Better Man is sending Robbie Williams’ fans into a major tizzy. When the trailer for the upcoming movie dropped, viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing — a monkey CGI version of the music artist. So, what is Better Man about, and — more importantly — when can everyone watch it? Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the film.

What Is ‘Better Man’ About?

The officially logline for the film reads, “Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams’ perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.”

The logline adds that Better Man “follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist — all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.”

‘Better Man’ Trailer

In the trailer, Robbie narrates, “I know what you’re thinking. What’s with the monkey? I’m Robbie Williams. I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I’ve always seen myself a little less evolved.”

The teaser also takes viewers through Robbie’s childhood. In one scene, he appears as a monkey playing soccer, then the trailer transitions into a montage of Robbie’s rise to fame.

The clip also teases viewers that Robbie’s story can’t “be told in an ordinary way” — hence the monkey.

Who Is Robbie Williams?

Robbie is an English singer-songwriter, who was known for his time with the group Take That. He then pursued a solo career in the late 1990s. The England native’s biggest hits include “Angels,” “Millennium” and “She’s the One.”

Throughout his career, Robbie battled drug addiction. The substance abuse began when he was still with Take That.

‘Better Man’ Film Release Date

The Paramount Pictures movie is scheduled to be released in select U.S. theaters on December 25, 2024. It will then have a nationwide theatrical release on January 17, 2025. In Australia., though, the film is slated for a December 26, 2024, release date.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).