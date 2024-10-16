BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe for the third consecutive year, has officially wrapped up. Though the ceremony took place last week in Las Vegas, it was broadcast on Tuesday night.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won big, taking home an impressive eight trophies, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year, despite not being present at the event. Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj for Hip Hop Album of the Year, Sexyy Red as Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, and Missy Elliott for Best Live Performer.

Travis Scott, known for his hit “Highest in the Room,” received the I Am Hip Hop Award, honoring his contributions as a producer and artist over the past decade. While accepting his prize, he shared, “I’ve always had this idea and vision still to this day to take the sound, and take things to the next level. I’m just so glad that we made it this far. I want to let everybody know where you come from doesn’t really matter, what goes on in your brain can take you to the next level and beyond.”

Here’s the full list of winners.

Hip-hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop Album of the Year

American Dream, 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake

In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red

Megan, Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun, Gunna

Utopia, Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

WINNER: Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Best Hip-hop Video

“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama,” Latto

“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

WINNER: Sexyy Red

Best Collaboration

“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

Best Duo or Group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

WINNER: Missy Elliott

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

WINNER: The Alchemist

DJ of the Year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

WINNER: The Alchemist

Best Hip-hop Platform

Bootleg Kev

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

WINNER: Club Shay Shay

Hustler of the Year

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: 50 Cent

Sweet 16: Best-featured Verse

21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Impact track

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock

“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me,” Killer Mike

“Precision,” Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best international flow

SDM, France

Leys Mc, France

Racionais Mcs, Brazil

Budah, Brazil

Bashy, UK

Stefflon Don, UK

Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa

Blxckie, South Africa

Odumodublvck, Nigeria

WINNER: Ghetts, UK