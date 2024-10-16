BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott & More

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe for the third consecutive year, has officially wrapped up. Though the ceremony took place last week in Las Vegas, it was broadcast on Tuesday night.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar won big, taking home an impressive eight trophies, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year, despite not being present at the event. Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj for Hip Hop Album of the Year, Sexyy Red as Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, and Missy Elliott for Best Live Performer.
Travis Scott, known for his hit “Highest in the Room,” received the I Am Hip Hop Award, honoring his contributions as a producer and artist over the past decade. While accepting his prize, he shared, “I’ve always had this idea and vision still to this day to take the sound, and take things to the next level. I’m just so glad that we made it this far. I want to let everybody know where you come from doesn’t really matter, what goes on in your brain can take you to the next level and beyond.”
Here’s the full list of winners.
Hip-hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Hip-hop Album of the Year
American Dream, 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun, Gunna
Utopia, Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
WINNER: Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Best Hip-hop Video
“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama,” Latto
“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
WINNER: Sexyy Red
Best Collaboration
“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
Best Duo or Group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
WINNER: Missy Elliott
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
WINNER: The Alchemist
DJ of the Year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
WINNER: The Alchemist
Best Hip-hop Platform
Bootleg Kev
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
WINNER: Club Shay Shay
Hustler of the Year
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: 50 Cent
Sweet 16: Best-featured Verse
21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
Impact track
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me,” Killer Mike
“Precision,” Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best international flow
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa
Odumodublvck, Nigeria
WINNER: Ghetts, UK