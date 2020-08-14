8 Of The Best Sunscreens You Need For Summer

The summer is still in full swing & if you are running low on suntan lotion, have no fear because we rounded up the best sunscreen for you to shop for, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe it’s already August, but even though the summer is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean the sun isn’t shining. If you’re running low on sunscreen, then you’re in luck because we rounded up all of the best sunscreens you can shop for now. When it comes to sunscreen, there are a ton of different factors to look for. Not only is the SPF important, but sunscreens that are water-resistant make it easy to jump in and out of the pool or ocean, as well as make it convenient to wear while doing outdoor activities that involve sweating.

Whether you’re looking for a face sunscreen, mineral sunscreen, natural sunscreen, or tinted sunscreen, there’s something for everyone with all different SPF numbers on our list below.

1. Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

This water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 50 is the perfect product to use if you’re doing any outdoor activities like going for a run or taking a swim. It’s lightweight and fast absorbing, plus, it’s formulated without oxybenzone and PABA. The sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. $9, amazon.com



2. Sun Bum Original Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30 Lotion

Available in four different SPFs – 15, 30, 50, and 70, this suntan lotion is a classic. There are so many benefits to this sunscreen, which can be used all over the body, as it is non-comedogenic, packed with vitamin E, oil-free, water-resistant, and reef-friendly – what more could you ask for? Not to mention – it smells absolutely delicious. $16, amazon.com



3. Banana Boat Ultra Sport Reef Friendly Sunscreen Lotion

Perfect for the whole family, this reef-friendly sunscreen in SPF 50+ comes in a huge bottle, making it great to keep around the house. It’s lightweight and not greasy, making it convenient to apply and head out the door. Even better, it’s water-resistant so it stays on through sweat, pool water, and ocean water. $10, amazon.com



4. Alba Botanica Sunscreen Spray with Coconut Oil

Looking for a sunscreen that’s both protective and hydrating? Look no further, because this sunscreen spray in SPF 50, is formulated with coconut extract, shea butter, and avocado oil. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is coral reef friendly. The best part is – it’s formulated without oxybenzone, octinoxate, gluten, and synthetic fragrances, plus, it is never tested on animals. $8, amazon.com

5. Supergoop! PLAY Everyday SPF 30 Lotion

This sunscreen with SPF 30 is one of our all-time favorites! It can be used on both the face and body and it is reef-friendly. Say goodbye to traces of white marks, as this sunscreen goes on invisible and doesn’t dry with any white cast. It isn’t sticky and has a deliciously fresh scent that lasts all day, not to mention, it’s sting-free, oxybenzone-free, and octinoxate-free. It’s formulated with sunflower extract and rosemary leaf which help protect and calm your skin from UV rays. $22, amazon.com



6. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

One of the best sunscreen for face, this dermatologist-recommended suntan lotion with SPF 46, is great for sensitive skin. It’s made of transparent zinc oxide, which is usually super heavy and leaves a white cast on your face, so you’re safe and protected throughout the day. It’s oil-free which makes it great for acne-prone skin, and it contains the ingredient niacinamide, which helps improve skin tone. $36, amazon.com



7. Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen

Perhaps one of the most deliciously scented sunscreens, this lotion with SPF 30 is going to be your new favorite. It’s oil-free, reef-friendly, and is formulated without oxybenzone or octinoxate. It goes on completely sheer and contains vitamins C and E which help nourish the skin, while mango fruit extract and shea butter help moisturize the skin. $9, amazon.com

8. Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face Mineral Lotion

You can’t go wrong with this mineral sunscreen for the face with SPF 50. Not only does is it formulated with natural botanical ingredients of kakadu plum, eucalyptus, and red algae, it also contains titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which protect you from the sun without harsh chemicals. This tinted sunscreen has a slight tint so you can wear it daily as a protectant and as makeup. $14, amazon.com

