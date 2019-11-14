Hair Masks: 15+ Products That Will Revive Your Dry Strands This Season

Now that we basically skipped over fall & are officially in winter, it’s time to start preparing for the cold months ahead & we rounded up the best hair masks that will hydrate your strands this season!

With the cold weather taking over, it’s time to get ready for the brutal winter months ahead. A cold winter means dry skin and hair, so to get you ready, we rounded up all of the best hair masks that work to bring moisture and shine back to your strands. There are all different kinds of hair masks depending on the type of hair you have – whether it’s thin, thick, curly or straight – there’s something for everyone when you click through the gallery above.

One of our favorite hair masks is the IGK Antisocial Overnight Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask which is a fascinating time-release mask that is actually applied to dry hair and you leave it in, to repair and soften your hair. Another one of our faves is the Kerastase Masque Extentioniste Hair Mask which is intended for hair that is damaged and is taking a while to grow back. The mask actually works to grow your hair back and lengthen your locks!

Perfect for all hair types, the Eva Nyc Therapy Session Hair Mask is a deep conditioning treatment that strengthens dry hair and is formulated with argan oil and Keravis to improve hair strength. If your hair is super curly, look no further than the Wella Nutricurls Mask, which is an intense treatment formulated with Wheat Bran Extract and Jojoba Oil to prevent frizz from forming on curly hair.

There are so many amazing hair mask options at all different price points which you can see when you click through the gallery above!