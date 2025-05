Benson Boone’s Tour 2025: Dates, Cities & How to Get Tickets

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa

Benson Boone is backflipping into a 2025 tour soon! The “Beautiful Things” hitmaker made quite the grand debut at Coachella last month, even bringing out Queen’s Brian May to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But now that Benson’s American Heart Tour is coming up, fans can’t wait to see the singer-songwriter’s career skyrocket.

Below, get all the details about Benson’s

When Does the Benson Boone Arena Presale Start?

The Amex Presale for Benson’s tour begins on May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time, and another presale on May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general sale for tickets officially begins on May 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Benson Boone’s Tour Dates & Cities

The following is the list of cities and dates for Benson’s American Heart Tour 2025:

May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival

June 5 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC

June 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival

July 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

July 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival

July 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival

July 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival

July 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin

July 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival

July 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

July 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris

August 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

August 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

August 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

August 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

August 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

August 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

August 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

September 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

September 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

September 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

September 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

September 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

September 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

September 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

September 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

September 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

September 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

September 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

September 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

September 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

September 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

September 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

September 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

September 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

September 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

October 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

October 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

October 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

October 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

December 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix