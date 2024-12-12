Benny Blanco’s Ex-Girlfriends: Record Producer’s Exes Before Selena Gomez

Image Credit: Getty Images

Before finding his happily ever after with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco had a dating history of his own. The 32-year-old singer revealed their engagement on Instagram, showing off the sparkling diamond ring on her finger alongside several photos from the proposal. The post featured her joyful reaction, moments from what appeared to be a romantic setup, and a caption that read, “Forever begins now..”

The couple has been open about their love. Benny previously shared his admiration for Selena on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying, “She’s just like the best, most genuine person. Everything is so completely real.” He added, “Like every day when I wake up and I like walk by the mirror as I’m like, walking to her and I’m like, and I like, look at myself and I’m like, ‘How did I get here?'”

Now, as Benny prepares for a new chapter in life with his soon-to-be wife Selena, let’s take a closer look at his past relationships that eventually led him to propose to the former Disney star.

Who Are Benny Blanco’s Ex-Girlfriends?

Benny Blanco has kept his dating life private. However, it is known that he previously dated model Elsie Hewitt. Beyond that, there is no public information about whether he was linked to anyone else before his relationship with Selena.

What Is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth?

Benny Blanco has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Start Dating?

The pair were first romantically linked in December 2023. They had already worked together on several of Selena’s music videos, including “Kill Em with Kindness,” “Same Old Love,” and “Single Soon.” Since making their relationship public, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for each other.

Selena even commented on Instagram, according to Us Weekly, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Selena added, “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”