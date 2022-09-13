Ben Stiller’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Son & Daughter

Ben Stiller is one of the most critically-acclaimed comic actors of all time. From his early career success as the host of The Ben Stiller Show to his major movies like Zoolander and Meet The Parents, Ben, 56, has been adored by so many. He’s been married to actress Christine Taylor, 51, for over 20 years, and the pair have two kids!

As a dad, Ben has been open about how his career helped him as a parent, especially when his kids were younger. He opened up about using his acting skills with his kids in a 2008 interview with Chicago Parent. “I think every parent has to sort of be an actor with their kids when they’re doing that,” he said. “You just sort of have to commit fully, and you don’t care, because you know the audience, and you want them to be happy, and kids love to be told stories, my son especially. So if you can make them laugh, or you can sort of get them into that mode where they’re into it then yeah, you use whatever abilities you have. And that’s fun.” Find out more about both of Ben and Christine’s kids here.

Ella Olivia Stiller

Ben and Christine welcomed their daughter Ella, 20, in April 2002. The Night At The Museum star and his daughter made headlines when she was her dad’s date to the 2022 Emmy Awards. She stunned in a plunging black dress as she attended the award show with her dad. It probably won’t be the last award show she attends with her dad, as she’s decided to follow in her dad’s footsteps and become an actress.

Ella’s Instagram bio reveals that she’s a student at the prestigious Julliard Drama School. She’s also gotten to act in a few projects alongside her dad. She made her movie debut with a small voice acting part in the 2010 animated movie Megamind. She’s also appeared in Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) and Hubie Halloween (2020), per IMDb. With her parents being actors as well as her grandparents, it’s no surprise that she wants to also work in movies. The Tropic Thunder star said he was happy for his daughter in a 2019 interview on Ellen. “She loves [acting], and she’s very passionate about it, and she knows what she wants to do,” he said. “I just want to kind of support her in it in any way I can.”

Aside from acting, Ben also revealed that he taught Ella to drive, but she taught him about Taylor Swift during their driving lessons, in an August 2022 interview on The Late Show. “What really helped her was if we just played her favorite artist on the iPhone, and we just played Taylor Swift,” he said. “I was a fan, but I think now I’m a total Swiftie.”

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller

Three years after Ella, Ben and Christine had a son Quinlin, 17, in July 2005. It’s not clear if Quinlin will take the same path as his sister into the entertainment business, but he has dabbled in a bit of acting, having lent his voice to Madagascar 2 and Megamind, as a kid. More recently, he appeared in the 2021 rom-com Locked Down, per IMDb. Aside from acting, Quinlin has a love for basketball, as Ben revealed in the Ellen interview, mentioned above. It was revealed that his son had a knee injury from playing basketball in a February 2022 profile on Ben in Esquire.