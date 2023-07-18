Ben Napier’s Weight Loss: See His ‘Hardcore’ Transformation In Before & After Pics

Ben Napier is a host of the HGTV show ‘Home Town’ with his wife Erin.

Erin has shared tons of photos and videos showing off how his weight loss has been going.

She shared a sweet video, praising him for his progress on Instagram.

Ben Napier has taken his weight loss very seriously! The Home Town host, 39, has been showing off his health and fitness journey on his social media, and his wife Erin, 37, has also shared how proud she is of him and the progress he’s made. Since dropping some weight, Ben has showed off his new slimmer physique on his and his wife’s social media accounts. Find out more about Ben and his weight loss journey here!

Ben Napier Before His Weight Loss Journey

Ben’s fans recognize him most for his work on the HGTV series Home Town. The series features him and his wife renovating homes in the historic district of Laurel, Mississippi. The show has been incredibly popular and led to the spinoffs: Home Town: Takeover and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Aside from the HGTV show, Ben and Erin are also co-owners of the shop Laurel Mercantile, and he’s also the owner of Scotsman Co, according to his HGTV bio. The pair also co-wrote the memoir Make Something Good Today.

Ben Napier After His Weight Loss Journey

Fans have taken notice of the Home Town host’s weight loss in his recent Instagram posts, including photos of him with his family members where he looks slimmer. “What happened to Ben? Who is that skinny dude?” one fan wrote under a photo of the two HGTV hosts rocking matching Chris Stapleton t-shirts.

Erin has shared quite a few photos gushing over how fantastic her husband looks, including a recent video, praising him for getting “hardcore” about his weight loss on July 17, 2023. In the clip, Ben was showing off a suit, and she wrote “mission accomplished” while speaking about his fitness journey. She’s also posted some photos of him wood-working shirtless, back in March 2023.

Why Did Ben Decide To Lose Weight?

Ben’s health was a major factor in his decision to work out more. In the video praising him for his weight loss, Erin revealed that upcoming shoulder surgery was the driving factor for him. “[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his [blood pressure],” she wrote.

Ben’s health journey has been documented in Home Town, according to People. He also opened up about why he was trying to get in better shape in a February 2018 Instagram post. “I come from a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue,” he wrote, explaining that his dad had to undergo emergency bypass surgery.

He revealed that his daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, were a key part of his decision to lose weight. “Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue-eyed girl that is equal parts Erin & me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms. I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ben Napier’s Diet & Exercise

While Ben hasn’t shared many details about his most recent weight loss journey, he did open up about some of his strategies in a Jan. 2019 interview with Today. “I’ve always done well with cutting carbs. I try to stick to a low-carb diet until Thanksgiving every year and I try to do a good mix of cardio and weights five days a week. Most weeks, it ends up only being four days,” he explained. “I don’t get bored playing basketball, and could play for hours if I had the time. I’ve also done some intermittent fasting a couple of days a week.”