Ben & Erin Napier’s Kids: Meet The HGTV Star’s 2 Daughters

Ben & Erin Napier have taken over HGTV with their amazing home makeovers, adorable rapport and undeniable chemistry. The too-cute couple have been giving fans tips on how to improve their abodes since their show Home Town premiered in 2016, all while giving a peek into their personal life, which had made them the ultimate HGTV talent relationship goals!

Ben and Erin met long before they decided to take their talents into domestic rehabbing. The couple, who’ve been married since 2008, actually started dating back in 2004 while they both attended Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi. Cut to today, and Ben and Erin have now become a beautiful family of four! Keep reading to learn all about their daughters Helen and Mae!

Helen

A day after the couple welcomed Helen on January 3, 2018 , Erin took to her Instagram to announce the news with the cutest photo album, captioning it simply, “Helen.” At the time, Erin also told HGTV that Helen’s early arrival turned out for the best! “She showed up two weeks early, but I think it’s better that way because I got a great night’s sleep before rushing to the hospital,” Erin explained. “I know as we got closer to the big day I would’ve been too anxious to sleep.”

Since Helen’s birth, Erin loves to keep her fans posted on her adorable tot with more adorable pics. From fishing with her dad, to helping mom out in the kitchen, the sweet snaps prove that it’s obvious the pair are head over heels in love with their first born. In July, Erin shared a pic of Helen in a swimsuit jumping into a lake while Ben waits to catch her, captioning it, “Helen’s summer is going pretty good.” A month before, Erin congratulated Helen on completing her homeschooling workbook with the hashtag “thisisfour.”

Mae

The couple had reservations about starting a family when they were first getting their companies off the ground. “It wasn’t that we didn’t want to have kids, we just had so much other stuff going on. It just wasn’t [the] time,” Ben previously told Us Weekly about their family planning. However, Helen was a happy surprise and they were hoping for lightening to strike twice. “We kind of put that in God’s hands,” Ben revealed to the outlet in January 2021. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us, then it’ll happen again.”

Three months after Ben’s statements, the pair announced they were expecting their second child! “Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends,” Erin wrote on Instagram. Ben added to his own IG, “There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids. I would’ve been happy with just the two of us, or just the three of us, but I can’t wait to see the four of us.”

The couple welcomed Mae in May 2021. At the time, Erin couldn’t help but give Ben the highest praise on helping her post-pregnancy. “If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she gushed on social media. “And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are.”

It looks Like Helen and Mae have the perfect home to grow up in, one surrounded by love and all the latest makeover trends!