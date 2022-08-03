Reign Disick, 7, Gets A ‘Minions’ Face Paint Makeover From Penelope, 10, On TikTok

Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were having some outrageous fun on TikTok by doing Minions-inspired makeup on the video-sharing app on August 2. In the video, Reign Disick, 7, is seen getting his Minions makeup done by his big sister Penelope, 10, while he sports a yellow shirt and blue shorts. To complete the TikTok, they also used the Minions audio to add to all the fun they were having on the account Kourtney shares with Penelope.

Penelope made sure her brother’s makeup was on point by adding white eyeshadow and even painted on black glasses with eyeliner. Of course, the makeup she used was that of her Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Kyle Cosmetics line, to ensure the best products were used on Reign. The video was captioned, “Minion party.”

View Related Gallery KarJenner Moms & Their Cute Kids: Photos Of Kylie, Stormi & More Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019 New York City, NY - Kim Kardashian heads to Cipriani for dinner with her kids after a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourt’s kids are seen all over the TikTok account, often making the cutest content with their super famous momma. On July 16, Penelope created a TikTok that showed her washing her mom’s Range Rover along with her cousin, North West, 9, and a friend. There are even videos of Kourtney on the app dancing along with her kids to famous TikTok trends.

Reign and Penelope are just two of Kourtney’s kids. She also shares Mason Disick, 12, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39. On the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, expressed that she is trying to grow her family with her new husband Travis Barker, 46. They were even seen doing an egg retrieval on an episode of the show.

Both Kourtney and Travis recently got married on May 15. They first eloped secretly, and later, the two had a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy. Despite having three kids with her ex Scott, this is Kourtney’s first marriage. Travis, on the other hand, has been married twice before his nuptials with the TV personality. He was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

There has yet to be news on the baby front for the newlyweds, but if they do welcome a child together, it will mean a large blended family, since Travis has three kids of his own with his ex, Shanna.