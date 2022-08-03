Reign Disick, 7, Gets A ‘Minions’ Face Paint Makeover From Penelope, 10, On TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian's kids were having so much fun on TikTok, as Penelope gave her younger brother Reign the ultimate 'Minions' makeover. See the video below!

By:
August 3, 2022 7:06PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
View gallery
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and daughter North get playful with the cameras after an art class in Westlake. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West meets up with daughter North prior to her basketball game in Los Angeles. North dribbles a basketball as she walks next to dad who wears an all-black outfit with his signature rubber boots. Pictured: Kanye West, North West BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were having some outrageous fun on TikTok by doing Minions-inspired makeup on the video-sharing app on August 2. In the video, Reign Disick, 7, is seen getting his Minions makeup done by his big sister Penelope, 10, while he sports a yellow shirt and blue shorts. To complete the TikTok, they also used the Minions audio to add to all the fun they were having on the account Kourtney shares with Penelope.

@pandkourt

Minion party

♬ Minion_lovers – Matthew 🎸

Penelope made sure her brother’s makeup was on point by adding white eyeshadow and even painted on black glasses with eyeliner. Of course, the makeup she used was that of her Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Kyle Cosmetics line, to ensure the best products were used on Reign. The video was captioned, “Minion party.”

Kourt’s kids are seen all over the TikTok account, often making the cutest content with their super famous momma. On July 16, Penelope created a TikTok that showed her washing her mom’s Range Rover along with her cousin, North West, 9, and a friend. There are even videos of Kourtney on the app dancing along with her kids to famous TikTok trends.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian out with her kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. (Shutterstock)

Reign and Penelope are just two of Kourtney’s kids. She also shares Mason Disick, 12, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39. On the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, expressed that she is trying to grow her family with her new husband Travis Barker, 46. They were even seen doing an egg retrieval on an episode of the show.

Both Kourtney and Travis recently got married on May 15. They first eloped secretly, and later, the two had a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy.  Despite having three kids with her ex Scott, this is Kourtney’s first marriage. Travis, on the other hand, has been married twice before his nuptials with the TV personality. He was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

There has yet to be news on the baby front for the newlyweds, but if they do welcome a child together, it will mean a large blended family, since Travis has three kids of his own with his ex, Shanna.

More From Our Partners

ad