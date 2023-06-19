John Goodman Shows Off 200-LB. Weight Loss At Monaco TV Fest

John Goodman looked great as he arrived on the red carpet as the jury president at the Monte-Carlo Television Fest on Monday, June 19. The Big Lebowski star, 70, showed how well he’s been doing on his weight loss journey as he showed off his 200-pound weight loss on the red carpet for the event. He was looking slim as he posed for photos.

John sported a navy blue blazer over a white shirt, with a light yellow tie. He also rocked a pair of beige khakis and brown dress shoes that complimented them perfectly. He accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that he wore as he posed for some of the photos. The red carpet appearance was just a day shy of John’s 71st birthday, which is on June 20, and he looked great as he arrived at the event.

More About John Goodman John Goodman’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Only Daughter Molly Evangeline

The Argo actor has been working on himself for a number of years, and it’s clearly going very well for him! He’s shown off his weight loss on a few occasions, like when he arrived on the red carpet for The Freak Brothers in December 2021. There was a point in time when the actor weight 400 pounds, and he’s since managed to lose about 200 lbs.

John began his weight loss journey in 2007 when he stopped drinking and hired a health coach, per People. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next,” he told the magazine in 2010. “I wanted to live life better.”

While he’s been doing very well on his weight loss journey, John has spoken about how it can be difficult to make time for the gym amid a busy shooting schedule. “I haven’t exercised for a couple of years. It’s hard to start when you’re working all the time,” he told Newsweek in 2022. “I miss the energy that I’d get. So, perhaps, I’ll start again shortly.”