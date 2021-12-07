John Goodman Shows Off Slimmed Down Figure On Red Carpet After 200 Lb. Weight Loss

Looking good, John Goodman! The comedy icon showed off his weight loss at ‘The Freak Brothers’ premiere, so check out these ‘before and after’ photos of John’s fitness journey.

There was once when John Goodman weighed in at 400 lbs., but those years are behind him. After years of hard work and discipline, John, 69, looked trim and fit during TUBI’s The Freak Brothers experience in Los Angeles on Monday (Dec. 6). John – who voices Fat Freddy Freekowski in Tubi’s animated adaptation of the underground comic series – showed off his weight loss while rocking jeans, a sweater, and a snazzy suit jacket on the red carpet. Overall, John has lost half his weight, cutting more than 200 pounds over the years.

John seemed pretty happy while on the red carpet. He even posed alongside his Freak Brothers co-stars Pete Davidson and Blake Anderson. Pete, in the spirit of the cannabis-comedy series, lit up a joint before heading into the event. With recreational weed being legal in California – along with 18 other states as of October 2021, per U.S. News – Pete didn’t break any local laws. However, it’s still a controlled substance on the federal level. Thankfully, if Pete, John, and Blake got the munchies afterward, the former Roseanne star wouldn’t worry about putting back on the weight he worked hard to lose.

“It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,'” John told the AARP magazine in 2018. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth. But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar.” That same year, John said that he decided to lose the weight because he got “tired, sick, and tired of looking of looking at myself,” per Express. “You’re shaving in the mirror, and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous

“I just stopped eating all the time, I’d have a handful of food, and it’d go to my mouth,” he said. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time, I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ’cause work is very draining.”