Pete Davidson Smokes On The Red Carpet At His Premiere As Kim Reunites With Kanye — Photo

A solo Pete Davidson lit up on the red carpet for his new show ‘The Freak Brothers’ while Kim Kardashian attended Virgil Abloh’s memorial along with ex Kanye West.

Pete Davidson, 28, did his thing at the red carpet premiere for Freak Brothers in Los Angeles on December 6. Pete smoked a joint on the red carpet as he posed for photos. He looked the definition of chill in a white sweatsuit and red coat over top, along with striped pants, sunglasses, and a “Freak’n Easy” hat.

The SNL star posed for photos with co-stars Blake Anderson, 37, and John Goodman, 69, but he did not answer questions from press. He went straight inside to the premiere party after lighting up on the red carpet.

As Pete celebrated his new TUBI series, Kim Kardashian, 41, was in Chicago attending the memorial service of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. She reunited with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, at the service. Other A-list celebs like Rihanna, 33, Drake, 35, Kid Cudi, 37, Frank Ocean, 34, and more. Virgil passed away on November 28 at the age of 41 after battling cancer.

Pete was also spotted Kim K-less on November 30 at a Knicks game in New York City. He was courtside with his sister, Casey Davidson, while Kim was in Florida with Kanye and daughter North West, 8, for a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring Virgil.

However, Pete and Kim have been spotted on a number of date nights in the last few weeks. They have been seeing each other ever since Kim hosted SNL in October 2021. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kim doesn’t view this new romance as just a fling.

“When she is with Pete, she can let down her guard and be herself and that is all that her family ever wanted for her in a relationship,” our source said. “It is different than any man she’s ever been with because they have all wanted her to be a superstar. Pete wants the opposite.”

While Kim is happy with her romantic life at the moment, Kanye is not. “Kanye thought Pete and Kim were just for the new Hulu show and it was a fun storyline, but now that he sees this is real, he’s very, very upset,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.