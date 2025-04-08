Ben Lamm’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Colossal Biosciences CEO Has

Image Credit: SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Ben Lamm is rising to fame thanks to his involvement in science, but the entrepreneur — who has a billionaire-level net worth — has been in the business for quite some time. Now that his company Colossal Biosciences managed to de-extinct dire wolves, Lamm is making headlines for the scientific development.

“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” Lamm said in a statement, according to an April 2025 press release. “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.”

Learn more about Lamm, his career and his net worth below.

Who Is Ben Lamm?

Lamm is an entrepreneur best known for co-founding Colossal Biosciences with Dr. George Church. The Austin, Texas, native secured funding to help Colossal take off after revealing that they wanted to de-extinct the woolly mammoth.

In addition to Colossal, Lamm also co-founded the software spinoff company called Form Bio. He later launched a startup called Breaking that focused on plastic degradation and synthetic biology.

Ben Lamm’s Net Worth

Lamm has a net worth of $3.7 billion as of 2025, according to Forbes.

What Is Colossal Biosciences?

Colossal is an engineering and biotechnology company based in Texas with a quest to de-extinct animals. Among the team’s most prominent goals is to de-extinct the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, the northern white rhinoceros and the dodo bird.

Since the woolly mammoth is one of Colossal’s biggest projects, the company successfully tested bringing it back through mice. The genetically modified mice are known as “woolly mice.”

“The Colossal woolly mouse marks a watershed moment in our de-extinction mission,” Lamm said in a previous statement, according to TIME. “By engineering multiple cold-tolerant traits from mammoth evolutionary pathways into a living model species, we’ve proven our ability to recreate complex genetic combinations that took nature millions of years to create.”

Lamm clarified that while the woolly mouse “doesn’t bring us any closer to a mammoth,” it “does validate the work we are doing on the path to a mammoth.”

“[It] proves our end-to-end pipeline for de-extinction,” Lamm added. “We started this project in September and we had our first mice in October so that shows this works — and it works efficiently.”