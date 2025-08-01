Battlefield 6 Release Date: Latest Updates, Leaks & What to Expect in 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

The highly anticipated Battlefield 6 multiplayer finally has a confirmed release date, price and details that gamers have been dying to know — all after that viral leak online. While we wait for its fall 2025 release, we’ve got the latest details about Battlefield 6 below.

Battlefield 6 Release Date: When Does it Come Out?

Battlefield 6 is projected for an October 10, 2025, release date.

What Will the Price Be for Battlefield 6?

Rumors circulated that Battlefield 6 will cost $80 on console, and EA CEO Andrew Wilson previously said there wouldn’t be any “dramatic changes” to the company’s pricing.

“We’re not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that’s in the construct of we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products,” Wilson reportedly said.

The price for Battlefield 6 is as follows:

PC: 69.99/£59.99 (for the standard edition); $99.99/£89.99 (for the phantom edition)

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S: $69.99/£69.99 (for the standard edition); $99.99/£99.99 (for the phantom edition)

Battlefield 6 Beta Dates: When Are They?

Early access for Battlefield Labs members will be from August 7 through August 8, 2025. Both open beta weekends will follow suit, with the first being August 9 through August 10, and the second open beta weekend being August 14 through August 17, 2025.

Battlefield 6 Leak: What Gamers Already Saw in the Trailer

Shortly before the official trailer and details on Battlefield 6 were released on July 31, part of the teaser was leaked online to gamers. Now that the trailer is finally out, viewers didn’t see actual gameplay in the clip, but instead, in-engine footage with various conversations and whispers. All the highlights of Battlefield are visible in the trailer, including the tanks and jets destroying structures and shooting at each other.