Bath & Body Works Candle Day: How to Get the Discount

The holidays are here, and so is Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day! For many, this highly anticipated event is the perfect time to take advantage of affordable prices on the brand’s famous, well-scented candles. From soothing Stress Relief scents to festive Christmas-themed options, these candles make thoughtful gifts or a lovely way to aromatize your own home. As Bath & Body Works encouraged on Instagram, “Set your alarms. Cancel your plans.”

Candle Day is one of the biggest events of the year for Bath & Body Works, and shoppers are eagerly preparing to snag their favorite scents at discounted prices. It’s a time when enthusiasts can stock up on popular fragrances or discover new ones. If you’re wondering how to make the most of this event, keep reading to learn how you can save on your favorite candles.

What is Bath & Body Works Candle Day?

Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is an annual tradition that takes place in December. This year, 2024, it kicks off on December 6 with early access for reward members. General sales open to the public on December 7 and 8. During this event, shoppers can purchase three-wick candles at a discounted price, often much lower than regular retail prices. The selection includes a wide variety of scents, ranging from popular staples to limited-edition and seasonal fragrances.

How Much Are Candles on Candle Day?

On Candle Day, Bath & Body Works offers candles for just $9.95 each—a significant discount from their regular price, which typically ranges between $24.95 and $29.95, according to their website. With over 180 varieties available, there’s something for everyone. However, there is a limit of 24 candles per purchase, so make sure to plan ahead if you’re hoping to buy multiple scents.

How to Get a Bath & Body Works Candle Day Discount

To take advantage of the Candle Day sale, head to your local Bath & Body Works store or shop online. Reward members enjoy exclusive early access, so they get to shop first on the event’s opening day. Whether shopping in-store or online, the sale applies to both, so you can take part from wherever you prefer.