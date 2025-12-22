Barry Manilow’s Health: Does the Singer Have Lung Cancer?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barry Manilow shocked his fan base in December 2025 when he revealed his lung cancer diagnosis. The news came after he had battled bronchitis for weeks with no end in sight. Though he briefly returned to the stage in Las Vegas, he credited his “wonderful” doctor with double checking his lungs, which led to the discovery of a cancerous spot.

So, how is Barry doing now? Learn how his recovery is going below.

How Old Is Barry Manilow?

Barry is currently 82 years old. He was born on June 17, 1943.

Does Barry Manilow Have Lung Cancer?

Barry’s doctor found a “cancerous spot” on one of his lungs, the “Copacabana (At the Copa)” artist revealed in a December 2025 Instagram post.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” Barry wrote in an Instagram note. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”

Barry added that the MRI scan “discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed.”

Though the news was grim, Barry reassured his fans that it was “pure luck” to have found the cancerous sot “so early,” calling it “good news.”

How Is Barry Manilow Doing Now? His Cancer Battle

Barry seems to have a positive outlook on his health journey. In that same Instagram announcement about his diagnosis, the “Mandy” singer pointed out that his doctors “do not believe [the cancer] has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis.”

As for his recovery, Barry added that he will not undergo chemotherapy or radiation. “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he quipped.

As he recovers at home, Barry is preparing to return to the stage in February 2026. “I’ll see you at the Westgate Las Vegas for Valentine’s [Day]!” he added, while encouraging fans to “get tested” even if they detect the “slightest symptom” of an illness.