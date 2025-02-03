Barbie Hsu’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Meteor Garden’ Actress Died

View gallery Image Credit: Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Barbie Hsu, a Taiwanese actress best known for her role in the television film Meteor Garden, died in January 2025. She was 48 years old. Known by her fans across East Asia as “Big S,” the late film star’s untimely death happened during a family trip in Japan for Chinese New Year, her sister revealed while also confirming Hsu’s tragic cause of death.

As fans grapple with the loss of the starlet, we’re remembering Hsu’s life and career before her unexpected death below.

Who Was Barbie Hsu?

Hsu was recognized for her performance as Shancai in Meteor Garden and Meteor Garden II. She has also appeared in a slew of movies, including Silk, Connected, Hot Summer Days, Future X-Cops, Reign of Assassins and Motorway.

Meteor Garden depicts a Cinderella-themed tale of an underprivileged teenager who goes to an opulent school upon her parents’ insistence. After meeting rich student Daoming Si, who is a part of the “F4” bullies, Shancai berates him but earns the respect of his group for telling them off. Eventually, Daoming Si falls for Shancai, and the film explores their relationship.

Barbie Hsu’s Health History

Before she died, Hsu battled several health complications throughout her life. According to BBC, she had epilepsy and heart disease. She also experienced several seizures throughout her life.

Barbie Hsu’s Cause of Death

According to Hsu’s sister, Dee, the actress’s cause of death was related to a bout of pneumonia, which she caught from influenza.

“My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us,” Hsu’s sister announced, according to USA Today. “I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!”

Was Barbie Hsu Married?

Yes, Hsu married her second husband, Koo Jun-yup, a.k.a “DJ Koo,” in 2022. The two had dated in the past from the late 1990s to the early 2000s but broke up due to his management’s alleged disapproval of their relationship, according to multiple outlets. Previously, she was married to her ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei, for a decade.

Did Barbie Hsu Have Children?

Hsu is survived by two children, whom she shared with Wang, according to USA Today.