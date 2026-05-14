Barbara Palvin Sprouse’s Endometriosis Journey: Her Health Amid First Pregnancy

Barbara Sprouse (née Palvin) is going to be a mom! The Hungarian model, fashion icon and wife of Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum Dylan Sprouse announced her pregnancy at the May 2026 Cannes Film Festival by showing off her growing baby bump in a stunning baby blue chiffon gown. And while the news was joyful for fans to take in, others recalled Barbara’s endometriosis journey, which she opened up about last year.

Here is everything we know about Barbara’s diagnosis, health and pregnancy, according to what she’s publicly shared.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic, usually painful condition in some women, in which the tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic tissue.

Barbara Palvin Sprouse’s Endometriosis Surgery & Journey

Barbara announced her endometriosis condition in a candid August 2025 Instagram post. She acknowledged in her caption that it had “been a while” since she’d taken to social media.

“Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share,” Barbara began in her caption. “For some years now, I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me. But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that.”

After pointing out that she’d “been going to checkups to [her] gynecologist every year,” Barbara assumed that she would have known by then whether or not she had endo.

“I thought if I had endometriosis, I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations,” Barbara explained. “So, I went, and 3 months later, I got operated on.”

Following the surgery, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel “finally experienced a period that was easier.” She then seized the opportunity to encourage her fans to seek medical help if they suspected endo.

“It helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it,” she continued. “Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Is Barbara Palvin Sprouse Pregnant With a Boy or a Girl?

Barbara has not disclosed the sex of the baby yet. But she and Dylan included a photo of her sonogram in their Instagram post from the May 2026 Cannes Film Festival.