BAFTA Nominations 2026: List of All the Nominees in Film

The annual British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 22, 2026, and will recognize the best in film around the world. With Warner Bros. productions dominating the nominations with Sinners and One Battle After Another, cinephiles can’t wait to find out who will take home a BAFTA.
The annual awards ceremony also honors breakout stars and artists, in addition to short films. See the full list of BAFTAs nominees below!
Best film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Best leading actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
- Robert Aramayo – I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
- Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Peter Mullan – I Swear
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
- My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
- A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
- Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best film not in the English language
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Best documentary
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best director
- Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best original screenplay
- I Swear – Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best editing
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best costume design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners Wicked: For Good
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best makeup & hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Best special visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
Best British short film
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
Best British short animation
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
EE Rising Star award
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling