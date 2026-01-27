BAFTA Nominations 2026: List of All the Nominees in Film

The annual British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 22, 2026, and will recognize the best in film around the world. With Warner Bros. productions dominating the nominations with Sinners and One Battle After Another, cinephiles can’t wait to find out who will take home a BAFTA.

The annual awards ceremony also honors breakout stars and artists, in addition to short films. See the full list of BAFTAs nominees below!

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

– If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

– Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

– Sentimental Value Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

– I Swear Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

– Blue Moon Michael B Jordan – Sinners

– Sinners Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

– Sentimental Value Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

– Sinners Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

– The Ballad of Wallis Island Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

– Frankenstein Paul Mescal – Hamnet

– Hamnet Peter Mullan – I Swear

– I Swear Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners Wicked: For Good

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best makeup & hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

EE Rising Star award