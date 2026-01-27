Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

BAFTA Nominations 2026: List of All the Nominees in Film

'One Battle After Another,' 'Hamnet' and 'Sinners' dominated the British Academy Film Awards nominations. See the full list of nominees right here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 27, 2026 8:40AM EST
BAFTA Nominations 2026: See List of All the Nominees in Film
View gallery
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Abby Elliott attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The annual British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 22, 2026, and will recognize the best in film around the world. With Warner Bros. productions dominating the nominations with Sinners and One Battle After Another, cinephiles can’t wait to find out who will take home a BAFTA.

The annual awards ceremony also honors breakout stars and artists, in addition to short films. See the full list of BAFTAs nominees below!

Best film

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Outstanding British film

  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is for Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Best leading actress

  • Jessie BuckleyHamnet
  • Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
  • Chase InfinitiOne Battle After Another
  • Renate ReinsveSentimental Value
  • Emma StoneBugonia

Best leading actor

  • Robert AramayoI Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another
  • Ethan HawkeBlue Moon
  • Michael B JordanSinners
  • Jesse PlemonsBugonia

Best supporting actress

  • Odessa A’zionMarty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter LilleaasSentimental Value
  • Wunmi MosakuSinners
  • Carey MulliganThe Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another
  • Emily WatsonHamnet

Best supporting actor

  • Benicio del ToroOne Battle After Another
  • Jacob ElordiFrankenstein
  • Paul MescalHamnet
  • Peter MullanI Swear
  • Sean PennOne Battle After Another
  • Stellan SkarsgårdSentimental Value

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
  • My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
  • A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
  • Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • Elio
  • Little Amélie
  • Zootropolis 2

Best documentary

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best director

  • Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
  • Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay

  • I Swear – Kirk Jones
  • Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
  • The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
  • Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key Bugonia – Will Tracy
  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best casting

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best editing

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best costume design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners Wicked: For Good

Best original score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best makeup & hair

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Best production design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best sound

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare

Best special visual effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus

Best British short film

  • Magid / Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • This Is Endometriosis
  • Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

  • Cardboard
  • Solstice
  • Two Black Boys in Paradise

EE Rising Star award

  • Robert Aramayo
  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling