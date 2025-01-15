Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Residency Tickets: How Much Are Ticket Sales?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Puerto Rico might be one of the hottest travel destinations this summer, as Bad Bunny is set to host a 21-night residency in his homeland, attracting fans from around the world. The Boricua— a term for a Puerto Rico native—has returned to his roots, incorporating the island’s sounds, culture, and influences into his music.

Inspired by his recently released seventh album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he described the tour in an Instagram post, “Without a doubt this is the best project of my career, the most special, the most beautiful and with the purest feeling. I DEDICATE THIS TO PUERTO RICO!!! I DEDICATE THIS TO ALL MY FAMILY & FRIENDS!!! I DEDICATE THIS TO LATINA AMERICA!!! THANKS TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO WERE PART OF THIS PROJECT, WITHOUT YOU NOTHING WOULD HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE. I LOVE THEM!!!! When they think I’ve achieved it and everything and nothing can surprise me anymore, the best experience of my career arrives, this moment!”

With multiple performances on “La Isla del Encanto,” fans are eager to see Benito—his birth name—back on stage and are scrambling to secure tickets. To learn more about purchasing tickets for his Puerto Rico residency, keep reading below.

Bad Bunny just announced his “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ” residency at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷 But that’s not all… he’s teasing a WORLD TOUR announcement before the year ends! pic.twitter.com/PcJupkZpfD — TOORLY (@TOORLY) January 13, 2025

Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Concert Dates

All performances for his No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, commonly known as El Choli.

Puerto Rico Residents Only Shows

Friday – July 11, 2025

Saturday – July 12, 2025

Sunday – July 13, 2025

Friday – July 18, 2025

Saturday – July 19, 2025

Sunday – July 20, 2025

Friday – July 25, 2025

Saturday – July 26, 2025

Sunday – July 27, 2025

Regular Shows

Friday – August 1, 2025

Saturday – August 2, 2025

Sunday – August 3, 2025

Friday – August 8, 2025

Saturday – August 9, 2025

Sunday – August 10, 2025

Friday – August 15, 2025

Saturday – August 16, 2025

Sunday – August 17, 2025

Friday – August 22, 2025

Saturday – August 23, 2025

Sunday – August 24, 2025

Where to Buy Bad Bunny Tickets?

Tickets can be purchased through the tour’s official website, No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí, (translated to I Don’t Want to Leave Here). The first nine shows will be exclusively for Puerto Rico residents, as Bad Bunny stays true to his roots. After that, the remaining performances will be open to fans worldwide. In-person presales are now available for Puerto Rico residents for shows from July 11 to July 27, 2025. For all other fans, online presales will begin on January 17, 2025, at 10 AM AST for shows from August 1 to August 24, 2025.

How Much Are Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Residency Tickets?

Ticket prices range from $600 to over $1,000, with VIP upgrades and hotel experience packages available.