Bad Bunny’s Parents: Meet the Rapper’s Mom & Dad

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bad Bunny is at the peak of his career with his latest project, which has fans buzzing online. Find out how his parents impacted his music, below!

Who Are Bad Bunny’s Parents?

The proud parents of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, are Tito Martinez and Lysaurie Ocasio. They raised him in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, which is outside of the capital city.

Bad Bunny’s Mom Lysaurie Ocasio

Lysaurie Ocasio was an English teacher. As a devout Christian, she took Bad Bunny to church weekly. The singer was a part of the children’s choir until he turned 13, according to MSN. During Bad Bunny’s interview on the Alofoke Radio Show, the rapper revealed that his mother isn’t a huge fan of the profanity in his songs, therefore, she preferred his album Un Verano Sin Ti, over Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana. The singer jokingly shared: “She listened to the entire album, but I don’t know if she played that song again,” he commented on his song “Telefono Nuevo.” Despite some of their differences, the supportive mom has often accompanied her son on tour.

Bad Bunny’s Dad Tito Martínez

Tito Martinez was a truck driver. Tito would often take Bad Bunny with him on long drives. During the journey, Tito introduced the international sensation to different genres, which included salsa, merengue and ballad songs. Both parents didn’t allow Bad Bunny to listen to reggaetón, therefore, he did so secretly and grew a love for it.

Does Bad Bunny Have Any Siblings?

Bad Bunny has two younger siblings. Bernie Martinez Ocasio is 27 and Bysael is 22. Bernie has been featured in Bad Bunny’s collaboration campaign for Adidas, and has often joined him on his tours. Bernie became a graphic designer. Bysael attended the Beltran Baseball Academy, which is located in Florida. He also went to the Carlos Beltron Baseball Academy, which is a specialized high school in the same state. Bysael went on to play on Monroe College’s JV baseball team, which is based in New York. Both brothers accompanied Bad Bunny to the Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

How Often Does Bad Bunny Go to Puerto Rico?

Bad Bunny announced his upcoming 21-night residency in Puerto Rico, therefore, the singer will be in his motherland more regularly this year. In 2024, Bad Bunny ended his Most Wanted Tour, where it started, in Puerto Rico. The last three sold-out shows took place in San Juan at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. In 2019, he joined artists such as Residente and advocated for the governor to resign. He is very outspoken about the government corruption in his motherland.