Ava Phillippe’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Role: Who Is She Playing?

Ava Phillippe is following in the footsteps of her parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The 25-year-old is making a cameo on Doctor Odyssey, joining other well-known names such as Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence. In a 2021 interview with E News! , Ava shared how her parents have influenced her decisions, saying, “My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me.” She added, “That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be.”

Reese has been open about her work and how her children don’t typically watch her films. Speaking to E! News, she revealed, “My children actively avoid my work.” She added, “I literally had my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, ‘I just didn’t realize. You’re funny at home — sort of.'”

Now, as Ava steps into Hollywood on her own terms, learn more about her role in Doctor Odyssey and what the show is all about.

Who Is Ava Phillippe?

Aside from being the daughter of the Legally Blonde star, Ava was born on September 9, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. She is the sister of Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth.

What Role Is Ava Phillippe Playing in Doctor Odyssey?

Ava plays Veronica, one of three friends featured in the show’s spring break episode. Her character is determined to win over Dr. Max, adding an interesting dynamic to the storyline.

The show’s official Instagram account shared a video of Ava encouraging fans to tune in. The caption read, “Never fear, Veronica is here. @avaphillippe is aboard The Odyssey, setting sail for spring break tomorrow at 9/8c on ABC! Stream on Hulu.”

What Is Doctor Odyssey About?

According to IMDb, the show follows Dr. Max, “is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”