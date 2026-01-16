Search

A$AP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' Album: See Tracklist, Merch Details & More

A$AP Rocky released his fourth album, 'Don't Be Dumb,' which consists of 15 new tracks. Get a breakdown of his brand-new work of art here.

January 16, 2026
A$AP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' Album: See Tracklist, Merch Details & More
It’s been more than a decade since A$AP Rocky released new music. That changed in January 2026 when the rapper dropped his brand-new album, Don’t Be Dumb. With 15 new tracks and already sold-out merch, A$AP’s latest masterpiece has taken the music scene by storm.

On January 15, A$AP thanked his team and fans for their support on his new work in an Instagram post. He wrote in his caption, ‘DONT BE DUMB OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!! THANK U 2 MY FANS , TEAM , ARTISTS , CREATIVES , PRODUCERS , ENGINEERS , PARTNERS & EVERYONE 4 SUPPORTING!!!”

Get all the details on A$AP’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb, below.

Did A$AP Rocky Diss Drake in Don’t Be Dumb? “Stole Ya Flow” Lyrics

Based on the lyrics from A$AP’s “Stole Ya Flow,” it sounds like he’s throwing shade at fellow rapper Drake over his past relationship with Rihanna.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ bitch,” A$AP raps in the chorus. “I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah.”

And the “Punk Rocky” artist didn’t hesitate to mention his love’s name in the song too. In another part of the track, he raps, “Now I’m a father, my bitch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.”

Don’t Be Dumb Album Tracklist

  1. “ORDER OF PROTECTION”
  2. “HELICOPTER”
  3. “INTERROGATION” (SKIT)
  4. “STOLE YA FLOW”
  5. “STAY HERE”
  6. “PLAYA”
  7. “TRESPASS”
  8. “STOP SNITCHING”
  9. “STFU”
  10. “PUNK ROCKY”
  11. “AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)”
  12. “WHISKEY (Release Me)”
  13. “ROBBERY”
  14. “DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY”
  15. “THE END”

Is A$AP Rocky Going on Tour?

At the time of publication, A$AP Rocky has not announced a tour to promote his Don’t Be Dumb album. Although a tour would make sense since it’s been a while since the rapper has taken the stage around the world, he and Rihanna have been busy raising their children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.