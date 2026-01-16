A$AP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album: See Tracklist, Merch Details & More

It’s been more than a decade since A$AP Rocky released new music. That changed in January 2026 when the rapper dropped his brand-new album, Don’t Be Dumb. With 15 new tracks and already sold-out merch, A$AP’s latest masterpiece has taken the music scene by storm.
On January 15, A$AP thanked his team and fans for their support on his new work in an Instagram post. He wrote in his caption, ‘DONT BE DUMB OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!! THANK U 2 MY FANS , TEAM , ARTISTS , CREATIVES , PRODUCERS , ENGINEERS , PARTNERS & EVERYONE 4 SUPPORTING!!!”
Did A$AP Rocky Diss Drake in Don’t Be Dumb? “Stole Ya Flow” Lyrics
Based on the lyrics from A$AP’s “Stole Ya Flow,” it sounds like he’s throwing shade at fellow rapper Drake over his past relationship with Rihanna.
“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ bitch,” A$AP raps in the chorus. “I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah.”
And the “Punk Rocky” artist didn’t hesitate to mention his love’s name in the song too. In another part of the track, he raps, “Now I’m a father, my bitch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.”
Don’t Be Dumb Album Tracklist
- “ORDER OF PROTECTION”
- “HELICOPTER”
- “INTERROGATION” (SKIT)
- “STOLE YA FLOW”
- “STAY HERE”
- “PLAYA”
- “TRESPASS”
- “STOP SNITCHING”
- “STFU”
- “PUNK ROCKY”
- “AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)”
- “WHISKEY (Release Me)”
- “ROBBERY”
- “DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY”
- “THE END”
Is A$AP Rocky Going on Tour?
At the time of publication, A$AP Rocky has not announced a tour to promote his Don’t Be Dumb album. Although a tour would make sense since it’s been a while since the rapper has taken the stage around the world, he and Rihanna have been busy raising their children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.