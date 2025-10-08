Arturo Gatti Jr.’s Cause of Death: How the 17-Year-Old Son of a Boxing Legend Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of late Canadian pro boxer Arturo Gatti, died. He was 17 years old. Gatti’s former bodyguard, Chuck Zito, announced the devastating news of his cause of death on October 8, 2025, and Boxing News released a statement expressing its condolences to the Gatti family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Arturo Gatti Jr, who has died at just 17 years old in Mexico,” Boxing News’ statement read. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.”

Here’s what we know about Gatti Jr.’s untimely death and his late father.

Who Was Arturo Gatti?

Gatti Sr. was a professional Canadian boxer and a world champion in two weight classes. He came from a family of boxers as the brother of former pro Joe Gatti.

Gatti Sr. was married to his wife, Brazil native Amanda Rodrigues, whom he shared his son, Gatti Jr., with. Gatti Sr. also had a daughter from a previous relationship.

How Did Arturo Gatti Die in 2009?

Gatti was found dead in July 2009 in a hotel in Ipojuca, Pernambuco, Brazil, where he was on a trip with his wife and son. He was 37. Though Rodrigues was initially charged by Brazilian authorities for what they ruled a homicide, the coroner’s report revealed that Gatti died by suicide. Charges against Gatti’s widowed wife were subsequently dropped.

Who Was Arturo Gatti Jr.?

As the son of a late pro boxer, Gatti Jr. planned to follow in his father’s footsteps in the sport. He competed at the amateur level until he died in 2025.

How Did Arturo Gatti Jr. Die? His Cause of Death

Though it’s still too early for an autopsy report, Zito, Gatti’s former bodyguard, announced via Instagram in October 2025 that Gatti Jr. died “the same way” as his father did: by suicide.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say,…. R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday,” Zito wrote in the caption. “The same way they found his father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors – Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).