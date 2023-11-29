Ariana Madix’s Injury: Everything to Know as She Prepares for the ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Finale

Image Credit: ABC

Ariana Madix has made it to the Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale! The Vanderpump Rules star and partner Pasha Pashkov are still in the running to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during the December 5 finale event.

In the semi-finals, Ariana, 38, was open about how she wasn’t feeling 100 percent. After spending weeks and countless hours training, Ariana has developed a back injury. So, what’s going on with Ariana? Is she going to be OK to compete in the season 32 finale? Here’s everything she’s said about her injury.

What Happened to Ariana Madix?

After Ariana and Pasha’s jive, Carrie Ann Inaba told the reality star that she’s noticed her “holding back” but didn’t know if it was an injury or her performance. Carrie Ann asked about Ariana’s injury. “It’s like right where my ribs connect to my spine,” Ariana revealed. Carrie Ann said that explained why Ariana was not going “full range of motion” in the routine.

Ariana admitted while learning the foxtrot that she was in pain. “I’m really struggling with this awkward body posture on my already aching back,” she admitted. During rehearsals, she told Pasha that her back hurt. “Pain hasn’t stopped me before, and it’s certainly not going to stop me now,” she declared.

Ariana and Pasha performed a gorgeous foxtrot that earned rave reviews from the judges. “I see you’re in pain,” Carrie Ann said. Despite the pain, Ariana kept going and delivered a stunning performance that earned her and Pasha a perfect score!

The Vanderpump Rules star’s back injury isn’t the only injury she’s had this season. She suffered an injury to her right foot ahead of Motown Night and wore tennis shoes for her quickstep performance instead of traditional ballroom heels. She received physical therapy to get her back into fighting shape.

Ariana and Pasha will be competing in the season 32 finale alongside Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. In the final moments of the semi-finals, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed an elimination twist. No one was being eliminated. All 5 couples would be competing in the finale!