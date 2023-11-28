‘DWTS’ Recap: The Semi-Finals End With a Jaw-Dropping Twist

Image Credit: ABC

When Dancing with the Stars season 32 began, there were 14 couples in the running to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Now, there are just 5 semi-finalists. During the November 28 episode, the pairs will perform a Latin and ballroom dance.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov are up first. They perform a fun and flirty jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars. Derek Hough raves that Ariana is “running towards that finale” with that performance. Bruno Tonioli echoes Derek and says Ariana is a “runaway hit.” Carrie Ann Inaba tells Ariana that she has “everything” she needs to “win this competition.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 28 out of 30.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach dance a gorgeous Viennese waltz to Jason’s song “I Won’t Give Up.” Bruno gushes over the “beautiful song” and “beautiful waltz.” Carrie Ann calls the performance “very refined” and says it had “incredible moments of excellence.” However, she adds that Jason feels “guarded” when he dances. Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 27 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy dazzle with an incredible samba to “Samba” by Gloria Estefan. “That was spectacular,” Carrie Ann declares, before adding that the performance was “maybe one of the most difficult routines we’ve ever seen.” Derek points out how “jam-packed” the performance was. “She is the samba diva,” Bruno says about Xochitl. Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev dance a sensual rumba to “Love The Way You Lie Part III” by Skylar Grey. Derek tells Charity that she made the rumba “look effortless.” However, he feels like there were moments when she was “lacking emotion.” Bruno gets up out of his chair to disagree with Derek. Carrie Ann tells Charity that she finally had that “breakthrough” dance. “The beauty of that dance was artistry in motion,” she adds. Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 29 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber have a blast with their jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. “You’ve improved so much from week one,” Bruno says, before pointing out there were a “couple of errors.” Carrie Ann acknowledges that it was a “tough routine” and says Alyson’s journey has “been fantastic.” Derek tells Alyson that he “can’t help but root” for her. Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 25 out of 30.

Jason and Daniella’s second dance is a fierce and intense Paso Doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela. All three judges give Jason and Daniella a standing ovation. Carrie Ann gives Jason and Daniella a hug. “That was magic,” she says. Derek raves over the “proper Paso Doble” and tells him that is “the way to make it to the finals.” Bruno yells the performance was “diabolical” and points out that the routine was “extra difficult.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Xochitl and Val return to the ballroom with a stunning waltz to “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga. A tearful Derek tells Xochitl and Val that “Len [Goodman] would have loved that dance.” He adds, “That was absolutely perfect.” Bruno says that Xochitl is “an artist.” Carrie Ann is moved to tears. “You really touched my heart,” she says. Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Charity and Artem dance a dazzling quickstep to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony. Bruno tells Charity that she had “so much sass and pizazz” in the performance. Carrie Ann points out that the “challenging” routine was “filled was content.” Derek stands up and cheers for Charity. This is the performance he’s been wanting to see from her. Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Alyson and Sasha wow with a beautiful waltz to “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones. “In my opinion, that was your best dance,” Derek tells Alyson. Alyson begins to cry, and Derek applauds her for always giving it her all. Bruno gushes over the “pretty” performance says says she had a “dream-like quality.” Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 26 out of 30.

The final performance of the night comes from Ariana and Pasha. They sparkle in the ballroom with an amazing foxtrot to “Trampoline” by SHAED & ZAYN. “It was sensational,” Derek raves. Bruno adds that the performance was “brilliant.” Carrie Ann declares that Ariana is back and says that was a “wonderful way to end the semi-finals.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

The results are in. In a shocking move, all 5 couples will be competing in the DWTS season 32 finale. For the first time ever in the semi-finals, no one is going home. The scores and votes will carry over next week.