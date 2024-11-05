Are Schools Closed on Election Day 2024?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Presidential Elections Are Here! The race to the White House between Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will come to an end tonight, November 5, 2024, as polls begin to close. In the weeks leading up to Election Day, many votes were cast both in person and by mail.

As the nation reaches Election Day, many public facilities are closed to allow citizens who have not yet voted the opportunity to visit the polls. But which places are closed? Do these closures include schools? Find out more below.

Are Schools Closed on Election Day?

Some states, including Florida and New York, have chosen to cancel school on Election Day. This is partly because some consider it a federal holiday, and others have designated schools as polling locations.

According to the National School Safety and Security Services, “Although practices of years past often allowed schools to be more open and relaxed on election day, safety threats in a post-Columbine and post-9/11 world have increasingly raised concerns with many school administrators, school staff and parents about the vulnerability of their schools.”

Are Businesses Closed on Election Day?

While Election Day is considered a federal holiday in some states, others do not observe it as such, meaning certain businesses will remain open on November 5. For example, the U.S. Postal Service, banks, retail stores, and DMVs may still operate in some areas.

Is Election Day a Holiday?

According to the Monument Advancement Movement, the states that recognize Election Day as a federal holiday include Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York, West Virginia, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

When Will We Find Out Who the Next President Is?

The results will be determined once all votes are counted. This could be by the end of election night, or it may take a few days, depending on how long the counting process takes. In some cases, recounts may be necessary, particularly in swing states like Pennsylvania.

In 2020, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected as the next president and vice president of the United States, their victory was not officially announced until November 7, even though Election Day was on November 3 that year.