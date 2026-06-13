Are Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Dating? What We Know About Their Relationship

Are they or aren’t they? That’s the question the internet has been asking for a long time about Keke Palmer and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. The pals have reignited romance rumors over the past year after the I Love Boosters actress invited Sean on her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” to discuss their friendship.

But their chemistry actually dates back to 2017 when Keke first joined Sean on his viral show.

Now that the duo has been spotted having dinner in New York City, according to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, fans are aching to find out whether or not they’re a couple.

Here’s what we know about Keke and Sean’s relationship so far.

When Did Keke Palmer First Meet Sean Evans?

Keke and Sean first met in 2017 when she appeared as a guest on his show, “Hot Ones.” At the time, their chemistry was already noticeable, but the moment passed, and it wasn’t until years later that Sean admitted he took a liking to the True Jackson, VP alum.

In 2021, Keke returned to “Hot Ones” to reunite with Sean, and that’s when fans were raising their eyebrows over the pair’s friendly connection.

About two years later, Sean appeared on the “Chicken Shop Date” podcast, and host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked him if he “ever had a crush” on one of his “Hot Ones” guests. He confirmed that it was, indeed, Keke.

So, when Keke joined Sean on his show for the third time in 2025, she proposed a “quick smooch to see if there’s a spark” between them, and Sean happily accepted.

“There’s one more thing I’d like to say, Sean,” Keke began. “I saw an interview where you said I was your favorite guest and all this really sweet stuff. And I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.”

After they shared a quick kiss, the Hustlers actress exclaimed, “The spark was sparking. When I’m dying, and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

Are Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Dating?

Neither Keke nor Sean has publicly confirmed whether they’re actually dating. So, it’s unclear if they’ve put a label on their relationship. But a photo shared by DeuxMoi in June 2026 started a fan frenzy on social media.

The picture in question appeared to be Keke and Sean sitting at a table for dinner in Brooklyn, New York. Perhaps it was a friendly meetup, but social media users hoped it was a sign of something else.

Who Did Keke Palmer Have a Baby With?

Keke shares her son, Leodis, with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. The co-parents were together from 2021 to 2023.