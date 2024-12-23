Are Banks Open or Closed on Christmas Eve 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

With Christmas Day being a federal holiday, many can expect store closures not only for retail stores but also for government facilities and grocery stores. On December 19, President Biden announced that Christmas Eve would also be considered a federal holiday in 2024, allowing many workers to have the day off. As stated on the White House website: “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day.”

“The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the president added.

Biden also pointed out that “December 24, 2024, shall be considered as falling within the scope” of his executive order and “other similar statutes insofar as they relate to the pay and leave of employees of the United States.”

If you’re wondering whether banks will be open on Christmas Day, keep reading. Hollywood Life has rounded up essential information about bank hours.

Which Businesses Are Open on Christmas Day 2024?

Christmas Day is a federal holiday, meaning most businesses will be closed, including major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and others. However, on Christmas Eve, some stores may operate with modified hours. Be sure to check with your local store for specific details.

Are Banks Open on Christmas Day 2024?

Banks will be closed on Christmas Day in 2024. If you need banking services, online banking and ATMs will still be available, but in-branch services requiring staff assistance will not be an option. Major banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase, and others will remain closed.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas Eve 2024?

According to CNN, Wells Fargo branches will operate on Christmas Eve but will close at noon local time. Be sure to verify hours with your specific branch.