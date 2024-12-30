Are Banks Open on New Year’s Eve? Hours Before the Holiday

Image Credit: Getty Images

As 2024 comes to a close, many people are taking time off for the holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and more. Recently, President Joe Biden addressed the possibility of making Christmas Eve a federal holiday, giving many workers the day off. In a statement published on the White House website, Biden announced, “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Biden shared a hopeful message during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Speaking with Ryan Seacrest alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, he said, “My hope is that everybody has a healthy, happy, and safe new year. But beyond that, I hope they understand that we’re in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world. And we’re coming back—it’s about time.”

While some holidays lead to closures, you may wonder whether this applies to New Year’s Eve. Keep reading for the details.

Is New Year’s Eve a Holiday?

New Year’s Eve is not considered a federal holiday.

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Eve?

Since December 31 is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open. However, hours may vary, so it’s best to confirm with your local branch. According to USA Today, banks such as Bank of America, Capital One, PNC, Truist, and CitiBank will be open.

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day (January 1, 2025), most banks will be closed. However, mobile services and ATMs will still be available.

What Businesses Are Open on New Year’s Eve?

Most businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores, will be open on New Year’s Eve.

What Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day, several stores will remain open. According to CNN, stores like Target, Lowe’s, and Whole Foods will welcome customers.