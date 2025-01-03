Apple Siri Class Action Lawsuit: How Much Money Was the Settlement?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple has reportedly agreed to pay a multi-million-dollar settlement in response to a class-action lawsuit, which accused the company of using its digital assistant Siri of eavesdropping on users’ conversations. The settlement was filed on December 31, 2024, according to multiple outlets, and the technology company “continues to deny any and all alleged wrongdoing and liability, specifically denies each of the Plaintiffs’ contentions and claims, and continues to deny that the Plaintiffs’ claims and allegations would be suitable for class action status.”

Why Was Apple Sued?

The 5-year-old lawsuit claimed that Apple used the Siri tool to record iPhone users’ conversations for a decade, according to TIME. The alleged recordings happened even when users didn’t begin with the phrase, “Hey Siri,” which would automatically alert the digital assistant. The lawsuit further accused Apple of sharing its recordings with advertisers in order to sell company products to customers who were likely interested in certain services.

The accusation directly challenged Apple’s privacy guarantee. The company has promised its worldwide customer base that their stored data on Apple devices is protected.

Apple continues to deny the allegations stated in the lawsuit.

How Much Money Was the Apple Siri Lawsuit Settlement?

The settlement was $95 million, according to several outlets. According to court documents, the attorneys who filed the class-action lawsuit could seek up to $29 million from the settlement fund in order to cover their fees, per TIME.

How Much Could Siri Users Be Paid?

Apple might pay $20 to Siri users, according to Forbes. People can submit a claim for up to five devices, the outlet reported.

What Is the Apple Company’s Net Worth?

Although the company might pay a whopping $95 million for the lawsuit settlement, it’s only a small fraction of Apple’s total profits. Since September 2014, Apple has raked in more than $700 billion in revenue, according to TIME.

As for its net worth, Apple’s stood at $540 billion in March 2024, per Business Insider. Apple has a market cap of more than $3 trillion, according to CompaniesMarketCap.com and StockAnalysis.com.

What Does Net Worth Mean?

A company or a person’s net worth is the total number of assets they own minus their liabilities.